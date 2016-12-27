The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Taiwan raises alarm over Chinese Navy drill
27th December 2016 - Russian plane crash: First ‘black box’ located in the sea
27th December 2016 - Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning
27th December 2016 - Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership -Okorocha
27th December 2016 - Vehicle import restriction: Dealers, agents in last minute rush to beat deadline
27th December 2016 - Ekiti pays N140m severance package to ex-public office holders
27th December 2016 - I’ll complete all projects I began –Mimiko
27th December 2016 - END-OF-YEAR: How we fared, and why we failed in 2016
27th December 2016 - Teachers urged to speak, promote and teach indigenous languages
27th December 2016 - Pay what you owe varsities from Paris Club refund, ASUU tells governors
Home / National / Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

— 27th December 2016

The Lagos State Fire Service has rescued a five-year-old girl, Faith Onifade from an 80 feet deep well, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, confirmed this incident to NAN on Tuesday.

According to him, the incident happened on Boxing Day about 5.30 p.m. at No. 1, Church Street, Omiata Bus Stop, Agbeleke, Meran in Ifako-Ijaiye Council Area of the state.

“On Monday, the Boxing Day, we rescued a five-year-old female child, Faith Onifade, who fell into a deep well of about 80 feet deep; she was rescued alive with no serious injuries,” Fadipe said.

The Fire Service official advised parents to always monitor their children, especially those who reside near open wells.

He also urged the public to immediately alert the service of any emergencies. (NAN)

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taiwan raises alarm over Chinese Navy drill

— 27th December 2016

Taiwan warned on Tuesday that “the threat of our enemies is growing day by day”, as Chinese warships led by the country’s sole aircraft carrier sailed towards the island province of Hainan through the South China Sea on a routine drill. China has given few details of what the Soviet-built Liaoning aircraft carrier is up…

  • Russian plane crash: First ‘black box’ located in the sea

    — 27th December 2016

    The flight data recorder of the Russian military airliner which crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday has been found, Russian officials say. It is the first “black box” to be found from the Tu-154 jet, which came down with the loss of all 92 passengers and crew. The plane crashed soon after take-off from…

  • Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

    — 27th December 2016

    The Lagos State Fire Service has rescued a five-year-old girl, Faith Onifade from an 80 feet deep well, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, confirmed this incident to NAN on Tuesday. According to him, the incident happened on Boxing Day about 5.30 p.m. at…

  • Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership -Okorocha

    — 27th December 2016

    By Emma Njoku Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has identified ethnicity and bigotry as serious issues in the country’s political landscape. Okorocha, who said this as part of his Christmas goodwill message released by his Chief Press Secretary Sam Onwuemeodor, noted that as a result of the deep-rooted ethnicity and religious bigotry in the country,…

  • Vehicle import restriction: Dealers, agents in last minute rush to beat deadline

    — 27th December 2016

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Seme and Idi Iroko land borders are buzzing with increased commercial activities as many vehicle importers, agents and dealers in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of country have literally relocated to the two major land frontiers to clear what may be described as the last batch of imported vehicles before the…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351