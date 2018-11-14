Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A mysterious fire, on Wednesday, gutted polythene factories at Ekene Workshop cluster at Awada near Onitsha in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Eyewitness said that the fire started at midnight Tuesday when there was nobody at the place but efforts of the some youths that rushed to the factory contained the fire and put it out.

Although no life was lost, about 22 shops, many machinery, finished products, raw materials and other properties were destroyed by the fire.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Mohammed Haruna, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said upon receipt of the distress call, Police Patrol team attached to Awada Division, led by the DPO CSP Tony Adeyi, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the Area for rescue mission and to prevent looters from taking advantage and steal.

He said that Fire Service department was contacted but before their arrival, the fire was already contained through concerted efforts of the residents of the community who rushed to the scene and put off the fire.

Mohammed said that preliminary inquiry revealed that the fire was suspected to have emanated from electric spark which affected about 22 shops, several machinery, finished products, raw materials and other properties whose values are yet to be ascertained were destroyed, saying investigation was ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

It would also be recalled that a similar incident occurred at the same location sometime in February 2018.