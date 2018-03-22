The Sun News
Fire razes Kebbi Islamic institute hotels

— 22nd March 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A two-wing male  students hotel  of Abdullahi Fodio Islamic Institution, in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, with capacity of 160 was razed by inferno, on Wednesday night.

Daily Sun gathered that the fire which occurred at about 9:00p.m. was caused by electrical eruptions in one of the male hotels.

The two hotels which was named are Emir Haruna Rasheed and Sambo hotels  have two apartments with a capacity of 160 students.

Chief of Staff to Kebbi State governor, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, was at scene of the incident to access the extent of damage done by the fire on the hotels.

While confirming the incident to newsmen, a teacher in charge of the hotels, Malam Mika’ilu, blamed it on electric surge.

He said that  immediately they noticed heavy smoking from the hotels, “We  called the state fire service to assist in salvaging the situation of the inferno . The students property that were destroyed in the fire worth million of naira. All of them have  burnt to ashes”, he said.

 

