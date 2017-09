A massive fire broke out in an auto spare parts shop in the Old Industrial area of Umm Al Quwain late on Tuesday night.

After being alerted of the collision, the central operations room of the UAQ Police dispatched traffic police, ambulances, paramedics and rescue teams to the site in a record time.

The civil defence firefighters managed to put out the blaze before spreading to nearby shops, and no injuries were reported, according to Col Hassan bin Sarm, director of the UAQ Civil Defence department.

“The burnt areas have been cooled down for two hours so that the fire does not break out again.”

Investigations are on to identify the reasons behind the fire, he stated. “The fire case has been referred to the legal authorities concerned for legal action.” (KhaleejTimes)