9th October 2017 - Fire incident: el-Rufai orders tanker drivers off Kaduna-Abuja-Zaria highways
9th October 2017 - Navy hands over 30 foreigners in AGO theft
9th October 2017 - IPOB declares sit-at-home in Anambra, November 18
9th October 2017 - World Cup: NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew
9th October 2017 - Saraki decries rise in suicide rate, substance abuse
9th October 2017 - Work to enhance confidence in legal system, Ambode tells judges, lawyers
9th October 2017 - Seadogs join fight against Monkey Pox in Bayelsa
9th October 2017 - Law firm drags Dimeji Bankole to court over N6m legal fee
9th October 2017 - State House clinic, a mess – Mrs. Buhari
9th October 2017 - Monkey Pox: Seadogs launch awareness campaign in Bayelsa
Fire incident: el-Rufai orders tanker drivers off Kaduna-Abuja-Zaria highways

— 9th October 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Following a fire outbreak involving petrol tankers at Tafa town, Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has ordered that  tanker drivers should stop parking along the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria highways.

The incident which occurred on Saturday killed six persons, while  14 persons were injured.

A house and several shops were reportedly burnt when a trailer conveying petroleum products caught fire in the area.

Governor el-Rufai, who arrived the scene of the incident around 6:30pm, in company of Hon. Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya, member representing Kagarko Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly and other government officials, condolled the community and assured them of government commitment to complete the Tafa trailer park.

el-Rufai, who lamented the incident, insisted that tanker drivers must stop parking on the highway as soon as the trailer park lots in Maraban Jos, Zaria and Tafa axis are completed.

The governor also visited the site of the trailer parking lots being constructed in Tafa.

He charged the contractor to speed up work and complete the project to end the perennial dangers posed by trailers packed on the highway.

“It is unfortunate and painful but we will redouble our commitment to end this menace. We have been doing our best insisting, that trailers must leave the highway because parking on the road is risk to our citizens.

“I am assuring you that they will soon leave once we are done with the construction of the garage. We are equally doing the same thing in Maraban Jos along Kaduna-Zaria highway.

“We can’t allow this menace to persist while putting the lives of our citizens on the line.

“We also need cooperation and support of Tafa and Maraban Jos communities; they must understand that we are not against them but only discharging our responsibility to shield them from danger.

“We will come up with same plan throughout the state where there is need to ensure stiff punishment for anyone that goes contrary to the law and order. We will not compromise our responsibility to protecting lives and properties of Kaduna citizens. And so, we must all accept the reality before us.”

