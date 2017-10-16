The Sun News
Fire in Kachikwu's house, no substantial damage – Ministry

Fire in Kachikwu's house, no substantial damage – Ministry

16th October 2017

The Asokoro residence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, had a minor fire incidence on Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Confirming it to NAN, the Director, Press Relations in the Ministry, Mr Idang Alibi, said there was no substantial damage.

”Yes. Yes, I can confirm it happened. There was a minor fire incident but it’s nothing to worry about.

”No life was lost, no one was injured and there was no substantial damage. Thank you,” Alibi said.

A source at the ministry, however, told NAN ”the incident was caused by a power surge. It’s not a major fire outbreak like people are saying.

”No, there were no fire truck. Like I said, it was just a power surge and everyone is OK.”(NAN)

Fire in Kachikwu’s house, no substantial damage – Ministry

— 16th October 2017

The Asokoro residence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, had a minor fire incidence on Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Confirming it to NAN, the Director, Press Relations in the Ministry, Mr Idang Alibi, said there was no substantial damage. ”Yes. Yes, I can confirm it happened….

  • Anambra: Onitsha stands still for Obaze as Ekwueme endorses him

    — 16th October 2017

      From Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme Monday urged the people of Anambra State to vote for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mr. Oseleka Obaze in the November 18 election. Ekwueme made the call while addressing the crowd at the PDP campaign flag-off at All Saints…

  • FIRS denies shutting Atiku’s Intels

    — 16th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Monday dismissed rumours that the premises of Integrated Logistic Limited (Intels) had been shut by the enforcement team of the agency over non-fulfilment of its mandatory tax obligations. In a telephone chat with Daily Sun, the Spokesman of FIRS, Wahab Gbadamosi, said…

  • Man, 54, remanded for rape of girl, 8

    — 16th October 2017

      By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Sybil Nwaka of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere has ordered for the remand of a 54- year-old man, Ayara Micheal who allegedly defiled an 8-year-old girl in prison prison custody. The defendant will be in prison custody pending the determination of his bail application by the court. Micheal ‎who…

  •   Fresh Plateau killings: 29 victims buried in one grave

    — 16th October 2017

      From Gyang Bere, Jos The 29 victims of the assault and attack on a Plateau village Monday have been buried in a one large grave. Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had attacked the villagers in a classroom, at primary school Nkiedonwhro, in Nkiedonwhro Village of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau…

