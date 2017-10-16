Fire in Kachikwu’s house, no substantial damage – Ministry

The Asokoro residence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, had a minor fire incidence on Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Confirming it to NAN, the Director, Press Relations in the Ministry, Mr Idang Alibi, said there was no substantial damage.

”Yes. Yes, I can confirm it happened. There was a minor fire incident but it’s nothing to worry about.

”No life was lost, no one was injured and there was no substantial damage. Thank you,” Alibi said.

A source at the ministry, however, told NAN ”the incident was caused by a power surge. It’s not a major fire outbreak like people are saying.

”No, there were no fire truck. Like I said, it was just a power surge and everyone is OK.”(NAN)