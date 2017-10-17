The Sun News
Fire guts Kachikwu’s house

— 17th October 2017

It’s not sabotage –FG

From Uche Usim, Abuja

Following the Sunday evening’s fire incident at the Asokoro, Abuja home of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the ministry’s Spokesman, Idang Alibi, yesterday dismissed insinuations of any foul play or act of sabotage.

In a telephone conversation with Daily Sun, Alibi said: “The fire incident was a minor one. We don’t suspect any foul play. The minister is not fighting a war. We don’t see any reason for anyone to want to come to his house to harm him. It is just a minor thing that can happen in any house. Lives were not lost,” he said.

However, when Daily Sun got to Kachikwu’s house at about 5.20pm, three private security guards from Kings Guard Security Company manned the gate. There were also four armed mobile policemen who sat opposite their make shift office.

One of the security guards insisted no journalist would be allowed to gain entrance unless authorised by the minister.

He said the entire compound was empty and denied knowledge of any fire incident.

“Who told you there was fire here or inside the building? Nothing like that here,” he said softly, apparently adhering to directives from superior quarters.

There were speculations at the weekend that the Federal Government was revisiting the rift between Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Maikanti Baru. And barely 24 hours later, Kachikwu’s residence was gutted by fire, fueling suspicion that the incident may have a political undertone.

It was reported that the fire started in Kachikwu’s bedroom, as a result of a suspected electrical fault on the air conditioners.

The minister has been in the news recently, following a leaked memo he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, in which he alleged insubordination and breach of due process by Baru.

