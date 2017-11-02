The Sun News
2nd November 2017 - Fire destroys N10m property at Abuja fun spot
2nd November 2017 - Death of Tinubu’s son sad, shocking – PDP
2nd November 2017 - Woman docked for sale of fake cosmetics in Onitsha
2nd November 2017 - China, model for developing countries – FG
2nd November 2017 - Danjuma Goje’s wife for burial Friday
2nd November 2017 - IPOB mocks S’ East govs, Ohanaeze over Buhari’s SGF pick
2nd November 2017 - Lagos gets new Head of Service
2nd November 2017 - Umahi fires Justice commissioner, appoints replacement
2nd November 2017 - NYSC extends service of 12 corps members in Ekiti
2nd November 2017 - 2019: I don’t begrudge my opponents – Okowa
Fire destroys N10m property at Abuja fun spot

— 2nd November 2017

Fire on Thursday razed a fun spot known as Quality Link Park in Wuse Zone VII, Abuja at about 11:00 a.m., destroying property worth more than N10 million.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent at the scene, reports that the fire gutted two huts at the park.

Speaking to NAN, the Managing Director of the park, Mr Chinemelu Onwughalu, described the incident as “unfortunate”, noting that more than N10 million worth of property was destroyed.

He recalled that a similar incident happened four years ago, saying that the cause of the fire had been traced to the same person.

He, however, commended the FCT Fire Service Department for coming to put off the fire in time.

A gardener, Mr Abijah Britus, who caused the fire, told NAN that it happened while he was clearing refuse at a church sharing fence with the park.

“I was asked to burn the grass by my elder in the church, known as Community of Hashem Worldwide, and I told him the fire can extend but he insisted that I should go ahead and burn the grass.”

The leader of the fire service team, Mr Ijomah Azubuike, attributed the incident to “carelessness on the part of the young man burning grass close to the fence of the fun spot.

“He did not stay there and monitor the fire.

“This is what we call conventional fire, where smoke rise high above the fire level and breeze carries it sideways and then anywhere it touches it burns, especially this grass roof system.’’

He said that two huts out of six huts in the park were partially razed with some items recovered from the scene of the incident.

“ For now, we cannot ascertain the cost of the materials damaged by the fire incident because we were not here before it broke out.

“ We have to liaise with the owner of the building before we can ascertain the worth of what was destroyed.’’

Azubuike advised people to exercise caution during the dry season, especially when using fire to clear refuse. (NAN)

Post Views: 4
Fire destroys N10m property at Abuja fun spot

— 2nd November 2017

Fire on Thursday razed a fun spot known as Quality Link Park in Wuse Zone VII, Abuja at about 11:00 a.m., destroying property worth more than N10 million. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent at the scene, reports that the fire gutted two huts at the park. Speaking to NAN, the Managing Director of…

  • Death of Tinubu’s son sad, shocking – PDP

    — 2nd November 2017

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of Jide, son of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) as sad, shocking and very painful. Mr Dayo Adeyeye, the Publicity Secretary of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, stated this in a condolence message on Thursday in Abuja. “We believe that…

  • Woman docked for sale of fake cosmetics in Onitsha

    — 2nd November 2017

    …As NAFDAC intensifies efforts against fakers From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha An Onitsha-based businesswoman, Celestina Oba was, on Thursday, arraigned at the Federal High Court, Awka, by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on two-count charges of importing and selling fake cosmetic products at God’s Mercy and Miracle line, Ogbaru main…

  • China, model for developing countries – FG

    — 2nd November 2017

    Why we established Belt and Road Initiative – Ji, ex-China Vice Minister From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The federal government, has said that China is a model for all developing countries around the world to emulate. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this in Abuja when he received a Chinese delegation led by Mr. Ji…

  • Danjuma Goje’s wife for burial Friday

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The remain of late Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje, wife of Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, will be committed to mother earth on Friday, Novembern 3. Mrs. Goje passed on, Monday morning in United States of America, after a brief illness. In a statement signed by her son, Ahmed Mohammed…

