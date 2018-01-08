Fire breaks out at court in India’s financial capital Mumbai

(Xinhua/NAN)

A major fire broke out at a busy court complex in India’s financial capital Mumbai on Monday, police and fire officials said.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any casualty in the incident.

“The flames were spotted first on the third floor of Mumbai sessions court this morning and then soon started spreading.

“All those present inside the court at the time have been evacuated right on time,’’ a senior police official said.

Some eight fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

“We are trying our best to contain the flames,’’ a fire official said.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official added.

This is the fifth incident of fire in Mumbai in the past 20 days.

At least four people, including two children, died in a fire that broke out at a building in Mumbai on Thursday .

On Dec. 29, 14 people, mostly young women, were killed in a fire at a trendy rooftop pub in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills complex.

Similarly, 12 people were killed on Dec. 18 after a fire broke out at a snack shop in Mumbai’s Saki Naka area.

Fires are common in eateries and buildings in India, mainly because of lack of regards for safety norms and fire-fighting equipment like hosepipes and alarm systems.