Finding the right moisturizer for your skin type

Here are some tips on how to find the right moisturizer for your skin type…

Vivian Onyebukwa

Finding the right moisturizer for your skin type may be a difficult process. Don’t fret, though. You can simply start with samples, and if you don’t love one, move on to the next.

Here are some tips on how to find the right moisturizer for your skin type:

• For those with normal skin, choose a light and non-greasy product to help maintain the normal moisture balance of the skin.

• If you have a dry skin, use a richer product with more staying power and hydrating ingredients to trap moisture to keep dry skin moisturized throughout the day.

• If your skin is oily, look for a moisturizing product that will not block pores. Choose “non-comedogenic”, meaning it won’t clog pores, if you are prone to blackheads and whiteheads.

How to determine your skin type

Normal Skin: Normal skin is defined as “not too oily” and “not too dry.” A person with this skin type has few imperfections, no extreme sensitivities, and small, barely visible pores.

Normal skin can change over time due to environmental factors, ageing or hormones. For example, a pregnant woman may notice her skin becomes oily, while an older person can develop dry patches.

Oily Skin: Oily skin is characterized by areas with excess oil. This oil can lead to blemish and acne. Oily skin may be caused by hormones. For example, oil gland production can increase around menstruation. Blocked pores can also lead to excess oil on the skin.

Dry Skin: Dry skin, on the other hand, has areas without enough oil. Dry skin can be the result of environmental stressors such as climate change or moisture-robbing cleansers. It can also be caused by the hormonal changes that come with ageing.

Combination Skin: Combination skin has characteristics of both normal and oily skin. It results in appearing shiny in some areas and dry and flaky in others. If you have combination skin, you may have larger pores in key areas, such as around the nose. Large pores may also be caused by ineffective cleansing.

