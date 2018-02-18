The Sun News
Find You is all about love -Djinee

— 18th February 2018

Keying into the season of love, award-winning vocalist, Osayamwen Nosa, aka Djinee, released the video for his latest track titled, ‘Find You’ (Nwanyi Oma) recently.

According to the artiste, ‘Find You’ is a melody which emphasizes the power of unconditional love to a partner at a time when life’s worst storms arrive at the door front and there seems to be nothing left to hold onto, but a commitment made in the promise of love.

A statement from Djinee’s management reads: “The soft, melodic tune will definitely tug at every lover’s heartstrings as it is the perfect track to reassure and comfort a loved one of an uncertain tomorrow. It will suit perfectly for any romantic occasion,”

Commenting, the artiste says: “I feel so rejuvenated and I have so many stories I can’t wait to share with you. I have missed you all desperately; the wait is so almost over. Something is coming soon. 

“I am excited and scared at the same time. I have poured my heart and soul into this record, I love you all and hope to see you in the not so distant future.”

The video is directed by Mex Ossai while the track is produced by Exo Magege.

