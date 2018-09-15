“Let me conclude by commending your patience and support, during the long search for the truth in this matter. I thank you again for giving me the honour of serving under your leadership, it is a rare privilege, which I do not take for granted. As a Nigerian and committed progressive, I appreciate you for your dogged commitment to improving this nation.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari yesterday accepted the resignation and thanked the embattled Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.

“I [thank] you profusely for the honour & privilege of serving under your inspirational leadership. It‘s been a truly rewarding experience to learn from you & to observe at close quarters your integrity & sense of duty.” Full Text of my Resignation Letter: https://t.co/jRjy6DprVi — Kemi Adeosun (@HMKemiAdeosun) September 14, 2018