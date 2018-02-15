The Sun News
15th February 2018 - Finally, Zuma resigns
15th February 2018 - Reps begin probe on alleged $21bn crude oil loss
15th February 2018 - NUPENG suspends 15-day industrial action ultimatum
15th February 2018 - Inflation crashes to 15.13% –NBS
15th February 2018 - NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors
15th February 2018 - Shell Oil spill: London Appeal Court rules against 2 Nigerian communities
15th February 2018 - 5 injured as Atlanta-bound carrier makes emergency landing in Lagos
15th February 2018 - AIB detains Delta aircraft, crew for breach of Nigerian law
15th February 2018 - Equities rebound 1.11% as market cap closes at N15.13tr
15th February 2018 - CBN pensioners to begin hunger strike April 3
Finally, Zuma resigns

Finally, Zuma resigns

— 15th February 2018

Embattled South African President, Jacob Zuma, last night kissed the canvass as he resigned, ending close to nine-year tenure.

His resignation came barely a week after his party, the African National Congress (ANC), asked him to thrown in the towel following series of allegations, bordering on corruption and others. It also came on the eve of a no confidence vote his party planned to pass today.

Following Zuma’s resignation, Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who took over from him as ANC leader last December, will assume office as acting president.

Announcing his resignation in a broadcast made hours after he declared he would not quit as president, Zuma said: ““I have to come to decision to resign with immediate effect.”

Saying his resignation was not over the threat on no confidence vote, Zuma said: “I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment … I will continue to serve the people of South Africa and the ANC. I will dedicate my life to continuing to work for the execution of the policies of our organisation.He also said no life should be lost in his name, insisting: “The ANC should never been divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect.”

Earlier yesterday, a defiant Zuma told state broadcaster South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that he had been treated unfairly by the ANC, which had told him to resign by the end of yesterday after rejecting his request to stay in office for several more months.

He declared: “I’m being victimised here,” Zuma said, complaining that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor, and other ANC leaders had not given him clear reasons about why he should go.

“I need to be furnished on what I’ve done.”

Zuma had survived previous motions against him, but this time he didn’t have the support of the ruling party’s leadership.

Meanwhile, yesterday, police raided the home of prominent business associates of Zuma who are accused of being at the center of corruption scandals that have infuriated the country, hurt the ANC’s popularity and weakened the economy.

An elite police unit entered the compound of the Gupta family, which has been accused of using its connections to the president to influence Cabinet appointments and win state contracts. The Guptas deny any wrongdoing. Several people were arrested during police operations, South African media reported.

The ANC was accelerating efforts to end the country’s political limbo and push through a power transition in one of Africa’s biggest economies. The party wants Zuma to end his second five-year term early so that it can build up support ahead of 2019 elections.

Ruling party leaders outlined a speedy timetable, with Ramaphosa set to be elected in parliament to succeed Zuma in time to deliver the delayed state of the nation address on Friday evening.

“We can no longer keep South Africa waiting,” said Paul Mashatile, the ANC’s treasurer general.

An opposition-sponsored motion of no confidence in Zuma had been scheduled for Feb. 22, but the ruling party joined opposition leaders in pushing for the date to be moved to this week in a rare show of unity among rival political factions.

Ramaphosa, elected as the ANC’s new leader in December, has said the government will do more to fight the corruption that has damaged the ANC, which has led South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

As the Gupta-linked investigation proceeds, Zuma also could face corruption charges tied to an arms deal two decades ago.

South Africa’s chief prosecutor is expected to make a decision on whether to prosecute Zuma on the old charges, which were reinstated last year after being thrown out in 2009.

In another scandal, South Africa’s top court ruled in 2016 that Zuma violated the constitution following an investigation of multi-million-dollar upgrades to his private home using state funds. The president paid back some of the money.

The ruling party’s decision to move against Zuma was welcomed as “long overdue” by the foundation of Thabo Mbeki, a former president who was instructed by the ANC to quit in 2008 during a dispute with Zuma, who was then party leader. Mbeki did not contest the order and Zuma became president after elections the following year.

