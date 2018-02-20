The Sun News
Home / National / Finally, Ortom, Suswam reconcile

Finally, Ortom, Suswam reconcile

— 20th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam have finally reconciled and agreed to work together for the common good of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the reconciliation meeting was organized at the instance of the Paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Tor Tiv, HRM James Ayatse in his palace in Gboko.

The meeting which was said to have commenced at about 5pm on Sunday and lasted till 12midnight was attended by the six first class chiefs in Tiv land and traditional rulers from both Suswam’s Sankera axis and their counterparts from Ortom’s Minda axis.

According to the Media Assistant to Tor Tiv, Freddie Adamgbe, the Tor Tiv at the meeting told his two subjects that as a father, he felt very bad when the two distinguished sons of Tiv who are supposed to attract development are rather at logger heads hence the need to call them together for reconciliation.

Adamgbe disclosed to Daily Sun that the meeting was a huge success as both parties, after opening up on their grievances, resolved to put the past behind them and work together as brothers especially at this critical time when the state is under the siege of Fulani herdsmen.

Reacting, Governor Ortom confirmed the reconciliation adding that both him and his predecessor have actually agreed to sheathe their swords and work together especially as children of God

“The meeting was a reconciliatory meeting. I was there and the former governor, Suswam was also there. The Tor Tiv said he noticed that the relationship between myself and the former governor was not good and that we should sheathe our swords for the common good of the people.

“He said the challenge we are having in the state is as a result of the inability to work and synergies together for the common good of the state. He said that when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.

“The Tor Tiv said there is also need for us to put our differences behind us to work for the interest of the state and Tiv land instead of dancing naked in the public. He is right because the bible has said that blessed are the peace makers for they shall be called the children of God.

Tor Tiv is a man of God. He spoke to us and we have agreed to reconcile.,” Ortom said.

He, however, debunked claims that he was reconciling with former Governor Suswam because he is planning to cross carpet to his former party, the PDP saying there is nothing like that as he has suspended all political activities until the security problem in Benue is resolved.

