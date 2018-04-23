Finally, FG abolishes BSc/HND dichotomy

•Okays entry point of SGL 08, peaks position of SGL 14 for both

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has, finally, abolished the dichotomy that, hitherto, existed between university and polytechnic graduates in the civil service.

Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in a circular dated March 26, 2018, conveyed the decision of the National Council on Establishment (NCE) to all concerned and solicited their support through its implementation.

The circular indicated that NCE approved entry point of SGL 08 for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders in the civil service. It also encouraged serving HND officers to fulfill all specified conditions as contained in scheme of service and extant rules for career progression beyond SGL 14.

The dichotomy had, hitherto, restricted the polytechnic graduates to a particularly Salary Grade Level (SGL) in the civil service. It took the intervention of the National Council on Establishment (NCE) to resolve the matter in their favour.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the recent abolition of the disparity have commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for his support which brought an end to the Bsc/HND dichotomy era.

President of the umbrella body of the beneficiaries, the Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE), Ahmad Yabagi, told journalists, at a press conference in Abuja, that the decision has opened a great career door which no adversary can shut.

He said: “We are glad that this monster called dichotomy, which has been a big threat to the development of technology in Nigeria has been defeated. “NATE has, therefore, resolved to support and partner the federal government in its quest to bequeath entrepreneurial skills to Nigerian youths as a means to turn around the economic fortune of Nigeria. He, however, appealed to the government to strengthen its monitoring system to ensure the content of the circular by the head of service of the federation is implemented by all government agencies.