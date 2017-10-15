The Sun News
Latest
15th October 2017 - Filmmaker Woody Allen calls Weinstein situation “tragic”
15th October 2017 - Lawmaker raises the alarm over deplorable conditions of federal roads in Ogun
15th October 2017 - Crocodile  Smile II: Stop militarizating Niger Delta  – PANDLEAF
15th October 2017 - State governments’ handling of LG allocations mistake – rights group
15th October 2017 - Russia 2018: Group applauds Dalung over Nigeria’s qualification
15th October 2017 - Bayelsa to stop salary of workers in payroll fraud
15th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 3 NDLEA officials in Kogi
15th October 2017 - State House clinic budget: Presidency disagrees with quoted figures
15th October 2017 - Doc, what is this monkey-small-pox?
15th October 2017 - Corps member empowers Almajiris, prisoners in Kaduna
Home / Entertainment / Filmmaker Woody Allen calls Weinstein situation “tragic”

Filmmaker Woody Allen calls Weinstein situation “tragic”

— 15th October 2017

Woody Allen has said he is “sad” for Harvey Weinstein as the producer faces numerous allegations of sexual assault.

The filmmaker said he had heard rumours but not “these horror stories” after a number of women came forward to accuse Weinstein of assault.

Weinstein was voted off the board behind the Oscars on Saturday as a result of the allegations.

Allen faced his own sex claims; accused of molesting his adopted daughter – a claim he has always strongly denied.

Weinstein has been credited with reviving Allen’s career after Allen was accused of abusing Dylan Farrow, his daughter with actress Mia Farrow.

The allegation emerged in the early 1990s following Allen’s separation from Farrow.

The actress left Allen after discovering he was having an affair with her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

But despite working with Weinstein on a number of films – including the Oscar-winning Mighty Aphrodite – Allen said he had never heard any of allegations of rape and sexual assault.

“No one ever came to me or told me horror stories with any real seriousness,” Allen told the BBC. “And they wouldn’t, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie.

“But you do hear a million fanciful rumours all the time. And some turn out to be true and some – many – are just stories about this actress, or that actor.”

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” he added. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up.

“There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that.”

Allen said he hoped the revelations, which emerged after an investigation by the New York Times, would lead to “some amelioration”, but said: “You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either.

“But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”

Among those who investigated Weinstein were Allen’s own son, Ronan Farrow, who spoke to 13 women who said the producer had sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Weinstein, 65, insists any sexual contacts he had were consensual. His spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said earlier this week: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”

(Source: BBC)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lawmaker raises the alarm over deplorable conditions of federal roads in Ogun

— 15th October 2017

  From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A lawmaker representing Ado-Odo/Ota 1 State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Aina Akinpelu, has raised the alarm over the deplorable conditions of some federal roads in the state, particularly, Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway. Akinpelu, who stated that many lives had been lost and several property destroyed as a…

  • Crocodile  Smile II: Stop militarizating Niger Delta  – PANDLEAF

    — 15th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF) has  described the militarization of some regions of the nation by the federal government as unwarranted. PANDLEAF, which spoke in Port Harcourt, Sunday, after electing its national executives, added that the launch of Operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta does not tell…

  • State governments’ handling of LG allocations mistake – rights group

    — 15th October 2017

    Handing over local council allocations to state governments is a mistake, a human rights campaigner, Citizens Voice Development Initiative (CVDI), has said. The CVDI National Chairman, Chief Charles Okafor, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. “The reason we have as much as 774 local governments is…

  • Bayelsa to stop salary of workers in payroll fraud

    — 15th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa state government is to stop the salaries of those indicted in the payroll fraud in the state. The governor, Henry Seriake Dickson as a first step to confront the problem had in a meeting with the Civil Service Reforms Committee directed the deputy governor, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah…

  • Gunmen kill 3 NDLEA officials in Kogi

    — 15th October 2017

    From Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja It was a sad day for the Kogi State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency as three of its operatives were on Friday evening killed by unknown gunmen. The operatives were manning a check point along Okene – Auchi road when the gunmen suddenly emerged and sprayed bullets on…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share