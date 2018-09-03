– The Sun News
FILM MAKER

Filmmaker, Steve Egboro bags honorary doctorate  in US

— 3rd September 2018

Award-winning film maker, entertainment investor and CEO of Antilia Height Productions, Steve Egboro recently received a honorary degree from Trinity International University of Ambassadors in Georgia. Steve is accomplished in film making and events production.

Steve Egboro was awarded an honorary doctorate degree for his contributions to media in Africa. Among other recipients of the degree were Media mogul and multi-millionaire, Linda Ikeji.

Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Founder & Chancellor explained the criteria for selection “The Doctor of Humane Letters is offered to persons who have made numerous contributions to society through philanthropic or civic work.”

Past honorees include influential leaders such as Dr. Rita Samuels (Dr. Martin Luther King’s associate), Dr. Sonnie Badu and Dr. Debra Winans (BeBe Winans) are some of the past honorees of the award.

“This is really humbling for me considering where I am coming from.” Steve Egboro said in a statement of thanks. “I consider this honour a recognition not only for me but for every Nigerian filmmaker and entertainer out there.”he added.

Egboro continues to set the standard for spectacular, professional work in the African entertainment industry and often acts as the bridge between the industry in Africa and the diaspora. Through his company, he has facilitated promotions to stage Nigerian comedian Bovi’s Man on Fire comedy gig which held at the Infinite Energy Theater, in Georgia, USA.  Sensational Nigerian musician, Davido, had his 30 billion gang concert co-planned by Antilia Heights Production in extending the show to the USA.

He was recently honoured with a Certificate of Honors by organizers of the Nollywood Travel Film Festival in North America. This latest accolade for the entertainment mogul is a commendation for his expertise in pushing African talents in North America. His latest film ‘Heir Apparent’ starring Richard Mofe Damijo will hit the cinemas late 2018.

