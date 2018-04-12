The Sun News
FIIRO seeks deeper synergy between research institutes, varsities

FIIRO seeks deeper synergy between research institutes, varsities

— 12th April 2018

NAN

Director-General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Prof. Gloria Elemo, has called for deeper synergy between research institutes and universities toward commercialising research products.

Elemo made the call in an interview, on Thursday, in Lagos.

She said that collaboration among universities, research institutions and industries was critical for the development of skills, creation of innovation and technology transfer.

Elemo said that such linkages would help to coordinate research and development agendas, avoid duplications, exploit synergies and complementarities of scientific and technological capabilities.

“It is a known fact that innovation is one of the economic currencies for the next century, and the competition for relevance is fierce globally.

“We need strong collaboration to impact the economy and society, to create a positive change by ensuring that these innovations grow into job-creating commercial products.

“Innovation is very vital to our economy that desperately needs job creation to stem the tide of rising unemployment rate of the country,” she said.

Elemo noted that tapping into the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector would be a quick win for the synergy to provide advisory services, training, transfer of knowledge and technology for local economic development.

“One important step is generating quality data from research efforts and translating them into meaningful research products that become the tool of commercialisation or tool for trade.

“We can also collaborate to create research products that can be upgraded and optimised for industrial use,” she said.

According to her, the synergy can focus on research activities, patent licensing, publications, participation in expert consultations and establishing research centres.

Elemo said that no organisation could provide the funding, infrastructure and manpower alone, adding that collaboration with relevant institutions would ensure they achieved a lot more together.

