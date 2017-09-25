The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - FIIRO develops industrial blueprint to create 5m jobs annually
25th September 2017 - APC c’ttee on True federalism sits in Ilorin
25th September 2017 - Human trafficking: NAPTIP seeks deployment of personnel to Embassies‎
25th September 2017 - BREAKING: Gunmen invade Olubadan palace
25th September 2017 - Oil gains as producers say market rebalancing
25th September 2017 - APC restructuring summit on in Kwara
25th September 2017 - Ambode revives Awo’s legacy of public finance
25th September 2017 - Experts to engage Fashola at LCCI power sector dialogue
25th September 2017 - Rwanda’s GDP growth slows to 4%
25th September 2017 - Kebbi begins rehabilitation of 37-yr-old waterworks
Home / National / FIIRO develops industrial blueprint to create 5m jobs annually

FIIRO develops industrial blueprint to create 5m jobs annually

— 25th September 2017

The Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) in Oshodi says it has developed an industrial blueprint that can create five million jobs annually.

FIIRO said that the jobs would be created through processing and value addition to the nation’s raw materials.

Prof. Gloria Elemo, its Director-General, made the assertion when the House of Representatives’ Committee on Science and Technology paid an official  visit to the institute.

According to Elemo, the blueprint is designed to reduce unemployment and stimulate economic activities through value addition to raw materials of relative advantage in the nation’s 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“We have carried out a comprehensive survey on raw materials of relative abundance in all the 774 LGAs in Nigeria; we have identified FIIRO technologies that are suitable for processing the raw materials for establishment of micro, small, medium and large enterprises.

“FIIRO has developed over 250 technologies in its 61 years of existence and these technologies could create about 5 million jobs annually directly and indirectly.

“This will ensure economic independence through drastic reduction in imported goods, thereby saving foreign exchange,” Elemo said.

According to her, the institute is prepared to deploy its technologies to support the realisation of the objectives of the government’s Change Agenda.

“Ours is a total technology package including development of process, technologies, machinery and equipment,” she said.

The FIIRO boss said that the institute would ensure effective technology diffusion through effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders including the  Nigerian Society of Engineers, Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Fabricators Association of Nigeria (AMEFAN).

Others are the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME), National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

She appealed to the lawmakers  to ensure that the institute continued to receive maximum attention from the Federal Government and support for adoption of High Nutrient Density Biscuit and Drink for the National School Feeding Programme.

Elemo also appealed for the establishment of Industrial Enzymes Model Plant, establishment of state-of-the-art Molecular Laboratory and for accreditation of its 50 laboratories.

Responding, Ms Beni Lar, the Chairman, House of Reps Committee on Science and Technology, commended FIIRO for its innovation, professionalism and prudent management of available funds.

“We will make sure important institutions like FIIRO work; we are aware that FIIRO is boosting the conversion of largely available local raw materials in the country and creating job opportunities.

“That is why since 2015, budgetary allocation to it has improved by about 50 per cent and we are willing to do more, given the available resources,” she said.

Lar said that FIIRO, through the years has, had striven to achieve its core mandate of research and development to fast-track the industrialisation of the nation’s economy through better use of raw materials and improved indigenous production technologies. (NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FIIRO develops industrial blueprint to create 5m jobs annually

— 25th September 2017

The Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) in Oshodi says it has developed an industrial blueprint that can create five million jobs annually. FIIRO said that the jobs would be created through processing and value addition to the nation’s raw materials. Prof. Gloria Elemo, its Director-General, made the assertion when the House of Representatives’ Committee on…

  • APC c’ttee on True federalism sits in Ilorin

    — 25th September 2017

    From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin The All Progressive Congress (APC) committee on true federalism is currently in at the Banquet Hall, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Delegate from Kwara, Niger, Benue, Kogi and Osun states are attending the meeting of the  zonal consultation. Dignitaries present at the meeting include Governors Aregbesola of Osun State,  host Governor…

  • Human trafficking: NAPTIP seeks deployment of personnel to Embassies‎

    — 25th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja‎ Worried by the upsurge in the activities of human trafficking in the country, the National ‎Agency for the Prohibition of  Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said it would seek the approval of the Federal Government for the deployment of it’s personnel to all embassies in the country. The Director General of NAPTIP, Julie…

  • BREAKING: Gunmen invade Olubadan palace

    — 25th September 2017

    …As Olubadan chief escapes death From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Five yet-to-be identified gunmen on Monday morning shot at the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, at Popoyemoja, Ibadan. The gunmen were said to have come in a white Sienna Toyota space bus with open roof. One of the gunmen was…

  • Oil gains as producers say market rebalancing

    — 25th September 2017

    Oil prices kept most of their gains from the previous session as major producers meeting in Vienna said the market was well on its way towards rebalancing.. The WTI crude front month discount to the same month of Brent futures hit 6.28 dollars, the widest since August 2015, as US crude was pressured by hurricane…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share