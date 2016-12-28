Fighting corruption in the judiciary

LAST month’s Presidential elections in the United States of America brought out the good, the bad and the ugly about American’s democracy. The two leading candidates, Mrs. Hilary Clinton of the Democratic Party and Mr. Donald Trump of the Republican Party, displayed some of the most acrimonious personal insults that remarkably signposted the 2016 election- eering campaigns as perhaps the dirtiest in the political annals of the USA since the 1776 declaration of Independence.

In one of her most abusive political ex- pressions, Mrs. Hilary Clinton stated thus: “You can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.” Not done with her insults which she later recanted, Mrs Clinton added “The rest of Trump supporters are people who are looking for change in any form.”

In Nigeria, however, we are not in any political campaign now, but two major ex- istential themes confront the general public namely: the biting economic recession and the pervasive corruption in the three arms of government, viz judiciary, legislature and executive.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the latest high profile public office holder to con- firm that corruption has since take root in the Three Arms zone.

Similarly, in a book that has elicited controversy, American writer, Mr. John N. Paden, wrote: “(Buhari’s) passion for change and national unity were evident in his espousal of basic democratic practices, and the need for the country’s leadership to be responsible to the concerns of the Nigerian people.”