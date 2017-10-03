The Sun News
Latest
3rd October 2017 - Fight against Boko Haram: Army to train 3,000 police, civil defence personnel
3rd October 2017 - Be vigilant of drug addiction, Ambode charges parents, guardians
3rd October 2017 - Reps investigate reduction in cut-off marks by JAMB
3rd October 2017 - Abia LG workers send SoS to NULGE over state exco’s tenure
3rd October 2017 - Constitution amendment: We’ll vote for the people – Taraba Speaker
3rd October 2017 - Ogun Customs seizes N47m vehicles from smugglers
3rd October 2017 - Mob kill suspected armed robbers in Katsina
3rd October 2017 - Senate grills Udoma, Adeosun over implementation of 2017 budget
3rd October 2017 - Labour begins indefinite strike in Benue
3rd October 2017 - Lagos lawmaker demands dedication, hard work from youths
Home / National / Fight against Boko Haram: Army to train 3,000 police, civil defence personnel

Fight against Boko Haram: Army to train 3,000 police, civil defence personnel

— 3rd October 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it has concluded arrangements to train a total of 3,000 personnel of the Nigerian Police force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The personnel, when fully trained, would be deployed for security duties at Bama, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, to complement the Nigerian Army/Federal Government Bama Initiative.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who made this known at the just concluded COAS Second and Third Quarter Training Week held, in Abuja, said that the police and civil defence personnel would be trained at the Nigerian Army School of Special Forces, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State.

Gen. Buratai, while noting that the training would go a long way to relieve army personnel from routine security duties at Bama, maintained that with the 3,000 personnel on ground, soldiers deployed for the counter-insurgency operations would be able to effectively combat members the Boko Haram terrorists group in the hinterlands.

He said that combining internal security duties and at the same time engaging the terrorists in fierce battles, have not been easy for troops, who were over-stretched. He aded that with the security personnel in place, the army would wipe out the terrorists in no distance time.

According to him, “To compliment the efforts of the Nigerian army, the BAMA initiative is being launched by the Federal Government. The initiative is for the NA to train 3,000 personnel of the Police and Civil Defence Corps that would be deployed for the security of BAMA and its environs.

“The Nigerian Army is to train the personnel at the NASFS Buni Yadi. This arrangement is intended to relief the NA personnel from the security duties in Bama LGA to enable them to effectively face the Boko Haram Terrorists in the hinter lands”.

The Army chief, who also said the tactics and approach to the counte-insurgency war was being re-appraised especially in the area of  mobility in the desert terrain, said the Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) was created to dominate the entire theatre of operation with a view to deny the terrorists freedom of action.

He said the unit which was now fully operational and equipped with powerful motorcycles to outpace the terrorists during pursuit has been fully incorporated into the Nigerian Army Order Of Battle 2016.

The army chief who said the activities of the unit had yielded positive results, saying,  “It is expected that the MSTs supported by the MC Bn would make the -theatre quite untenable for the Boko Haram Terrorists.”

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fight against Boko Haram: Army to train 3,000 police, civil defence personnel

— 3rd October 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it has concluded arrangements to train a total of 3,000 personnel of the Nigerian Police force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The personnel, when fully trained, would be deployed for security duties at Bama, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, to…

  • Be vigilant of drug addiction, Ambode charges parents, guardians

    — 3rd October 2017

    …Commissions RCCG’s Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Epe Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Tuesday, urged parents, guardians and caregivers to watch out for drug addiction signs in their children and wards, saying the negative impact of drug abuse is not only harmful to the victims but can threaten the peace of the society. Speaking…

  • Reps investigate reduction in cut-off marks by JAMB

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has condemned the decision of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) to lower the cut-off marks for admission into universities and polytechnics. The House, therefore, mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to investigate the circumstances that led to the reduction in the cut-off marks required…

  • Abia LG workers send SoS to NULGE over state exco’s tenure

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba Abia State workers, under the aegis of Concerned Local Government Members Forum (CLGMF), have sent a save Our Soul (SOS) message to the national body of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) calling for the immediate conduct of election for the state chapter. Speaking on behalf of the workers, chairman…

  • Constitution amendment: We’ll vote for the people – Taraba Speaker

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Mr. Peter Abel Diah, has assured that members of the Assembly would vote to reflect the choices of the people in their consideration of the proposed amendment of the 1999 constitution. Diah stated this, on Tuesday, in Jalingo, at the resumption of the House…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share