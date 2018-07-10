The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - FIFA’s hammer dangles on Nigeria 
10th July 2018 - Plateau: Build trauma centre for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG
10th July 2018 - Nigeria has 5.5% fertility rate, says population commission
10th July 2018 - ANNABEL K 07035210723
9th July 2018 - We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate, says NYSC
9th July 2018 - Delta APC may self-destruct, unless… – Aginighan
9th July 2018 - NFF crisis: Football enthusiast cautions against government’s interference
9th July 2018 - Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress
9th July 2018 - Kalu slams Buhari’s critics on killings
9th July 2018 - Et tu Boris? UK Foreign Minister resigns
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / FIFA’s hammer dangles on Nigeria 

FIFA’s hammer dangles on Nigeria 

— 10th July 2018

World soccer governing body, FIFA have fixed this Tuesday for their decision on the latest crisis to rock Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with the possibility of an announcement also expected on the matter.

This follows a formal notification given FIFA by the NFF about details and true situation of the latest leadership tussle in the Nigerian soccer governing body.

It is on the strength of the NFF letter that FIFA will take a decision on Tuesday, which is a week after the global body, demanded an update on the matter, while also handing out a Fridaydeadline for a resolution of the issue.

The NFF responded on Friday, with details of the Supreme Court ruling ordered Chris Giwa to take over, pending the determination of a case against the Amaju Pinnick-led executive committee.

Also contained in the reply was notification that a criminal investigation has also been launched against Pinnick, as well as NFF first vice-president, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, second vice-president, Shehu Dikko, general-secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and executive committee member, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf (aka Fresh).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plateau: Build TRAUMA CENTRE for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG

Plateau: Build trauma centre for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG

— 10th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State, has urged the Federal Government to establish a trauma healing centre for traumatised and agonised women, children and the aged persons who went through terror during the attacks allegedly orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state. The NMA Chairman, Dr….

  • FERTILITY RATE

    Nigeria has 5.5% fertility rate, says population commission

    — 10th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja National Population Commission (NPC) said said Nigeria has fertility rate of 5.5 percent, indicating an average of six children per Nigerian woman. This, he said, was fueled by stagnation of modern Contraceptive Prevalent Rate (mCPR) of 10 percent over the last two decades, with unmet need for family planning at 16 percent….

  • NIGERIA

    We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate, says NYSC

    — 9th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that though the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, applied for an Exemption Certificate, it would, however, investigate the origin of the purported one in question. The Finance Minister has been linked with multiple forgery including an NYSC Exemption Certificate. In…

  • BUHARI

    Delta APC may self-destruct, unless… – Aginighan

    — 9th July 2018

      Ben Dunno, Warri A chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Pastor Power Aginighan, has raised fears over the possible extinction of the party in the state should the Comrade Adams Oshiomole-led national exco fails to provide political solution to the lingering crisis in the party. Raising the alarm in…

  • KALU - MIKES - KILLINGS

    Kalu slams Buhari’s critics on killings

    — 9th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said it was insane for anyone to link President Muhammadu Buhari with herdsmen killings in the country. Kalu who spoke during a farewell dinner he held in honour of the outgoing Czech Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Pavel Mikes and wife, Senait, in his…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share