NAN

Ghana and New Zealand became the first teams to qualify for the quarter-finals at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay on Friday.

New Zealand, participating at their sixth finals in this age category, reached the last eight for the first time ever with a 2-1 win over Uruguay.

The result helped to eliminate the hosts.

READ ALSO Kaduna safe to host 2018 Ministry of Interior Games, says El-Rufai

Ghana on their part beat Finland 3-1 to advance, in another Group A fixture, helping the west Africans to advance and the Europeans to exit the competition.

Elsewhere, Japan were in free-scoring mood against South Africa, winning 6-0 in Group B action, while Mexico narrowly edged Brazil 1-0 in the group’s other game.