– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - FIFA to analyse technical outcome of Russia 2018 with member-associations in London
30th July 2018 - Why we’re planning $25bn African Trade Strategy – Dr. Oramah, Afreximbank president
30th July 2018 - Killings: Buhari to honour Imam for saving Christian women, children in Plateau
30th July 2018 - Security men deployed to the Benue House of Assembly should be withdrawn-Shehu Sani
30th July 2018 - Guber aspirant says Ortom ‘has failed Benue people’
30th July 2018 - Ogun guber aspirant decries ‘exorbitant’ cost of INEC nomination form
30th July 2018 - Cashless policy meant to re- engineer economy – CBN
30th July 2018 - NICO establishes cultural clubs in schools
30th July 2018 - Delta announces road closures for 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships
30th July 2018 - Enugu community fears suicide among natives over govt. plans to acquire land
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / FIFA to analyse technical outcome of Russia 2018 with member-associations in London
technical

FIFA to analyse technical outcome of Russia 2018 with member-associations in London

— 30th July 2018

NAN

FIFA has invited the head coaches and technical directors of all 211 member-associations to the FIFA Football Conference to be held on Sept. 23 in London.

The world football governing body also invited the technical experts of all the six confederations to the event which will deliberate on the 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“The purpose of the conference is to analyse FIFA’s flagship competition from a technical and tactical point of view, identify trends and compare the main findings with previous editions of the FIFA World Cup.

READ ALSO Delta announces road closures for 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships

“This will be based on the report by FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG), which is due to be presented at the conference,’’ FIFA said in a statement by its Media Office on Monday.

It added that the conference would also involve discussions about the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and its impact on the game.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is not like the Post-FIFA World Cup Conferences organised by FIFA after Brazil 2014 and South Africa 2010.

The Post-FIFA World Cup Conferences had been based on the FIFA 2.0 Vision, which aims to promote an enhanced dialogue with member associations and confederations at all levels.

Now, a single event for all FIFA member-associations is being organised for the first time.

Besides the FIFA Football Conference, individual meetings with the technical experts of the confederations and member-associations are also being planned.

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup was a huge success on and off the pitch.

“Through this conference, we aim to present and discuss the main findings identified on the pitch by our experts while listening to the feedback from our member-associations.

“The World Cup should be seen as a learning platform that could have a positive impact on football’s technical development around the world.

“By having a single conference, we can engage with all our member-associations at once and trigger a rich and diverse football dialogue,” thre statement quoted FIFA Deputy Secretary General (Football) Zvonimir Boban as saying.

NAN reports that the FIFA Football Conference will take place on the eve of The Best FIFA Football Awards also scheduled for London.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • BUHARI

    Killings: Buhari to honour Imam for saving Christian women, children in Plateau

    — 30th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said President Muhammadu Buhari would confer a national Honour award on the Imam of Yelwa, Gidin-Akwati, Alh. Abdullahi Abubakar, for saving over 300 children and Christian women during the recent bloody attacks that claimed several lives in the villages of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of…

  • withdrawn

    Security men deployed to the Benue House of Assembly should be withdrawn-Shehu Sani

    — 30th July 2018

    Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, on Monday said security men deployed to the Benue House of Assembly should be withdrawn. Reports came in this morning that policemen took over the complex of the Benue State House of Assembly and prevented legislators from entering the chambers. They ordered staff of…

  • Hwande

    Guber aspirant says Ortom ‘has failed Benue people’

    — 30th July 2018

    NAN Dr. Stephen Hwande, a PDP governorship aspirant in Benue, has said that the incumbent Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has not justified the confidence reposed on him by the electorate in 2015. “Ortom has not performed. He is a failure and does not deserve another tenure,” Hwande told newsmen on Monday in Makurdi. He said that…

  • OGUN GUBER

    Ogun guber aspirant decries ‘exorbitant’ cost of INEC nomination form

    — 30th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A governorship aspirant under the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), in Ogun State, Lekan Bamiro,  has decried what he called the exorbitant cost of governorship nomination form, noting most Nigerians, especially youths, willing to serve, might not be able to afford the form. Bamiro, who observed that Nigeria needed…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share