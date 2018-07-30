FIFA to analyse technical outcome of Russia 2018 with member-associations in London— 30th July 2018
NAN
FIFA has invited the head coaches and technical directors of all 211 member-associations to the FIFA Football Conference to be held on Sept. 23 in London.
The world football governing body also invited the technical experts of all the six confederations to the event which will deliberate on the 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
“The purpose of the conference is to analyse FIFA’s flagship competition from a technical and tactical point of view, identify trends and compare the main findings with previous editions of the FIFA World Cup.
READ ALSO Delta announces road closures for 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships
“This will be based on the report by FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG), which is due to be presented at the conference,’’ FIFA said in a statement by its Media Office on Monday.
It added that the conference would also involve discussions about the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and its impact on the game.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is not like the Post-FIFA World Cup Conferences organised by FIFA after Brazil 2014 and South Africa 2010.
The Post-FIFA World Cup Conferences had been based on the FIFA 2.0 Vision, which aims to promote an enhanced dialogue with member associations and confederations at all levels.
Now, a single event for all FIFA member-associations is being organised for the first time.
Besides the FIFA Football Conference, individual meetings with the technical experts of the confederations and member-associations are also being planned.
“The 2018 FIFA World Cup was a huge success on and off the pitch.
“Through this conference, we aim to present and discuss the main findings identified on the pitch by our experts while listening to the feedback from our member-associations.
“The World Cup should be seen as a learning platform that could have a positive impact on football’s technical development around the world.
“By having a single conference, we can engage with all our member-associations at once and trigger a rich and diverse football dialogue,” thre statement quoted FIFA Deputy Secretary General (Football) Zvonimir Boban as saying.
NAN reports that the FIFA Football Conference will take place on the eve of The Best FIFA Football Awards also scheduled for London.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Mbappe: I played with injury in Russia26th July 2018
-
Balogun: Playing against Messi was great test26th July 2018
-
Ebuehi: No regrets about playing for Nigeria26th July 2018
Latest
Why we’re planning $25bn African Trade Strategy – Dr. Oramah, Afreximbank president— 30th July 2018
In this interview he granted on the sidelines of the 25th Annual Meetings of Afreximbank in Abuja, Oramah speaks about the bank and its plans for Africa. Uche Usim, Abuja How to leapfrog Africa out of its slow and fragile economic growth to a blossoming super power is the strategic graph Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah…
-
Killings: Buhari to honour Imam for saving Christian women, children in Plateau— 30th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said President Muhammadu Buhari would confer a national Honour award on the Imam of Yelwa, Gidin-Akwati, Alh. Abdullahi Abubakar, for saving over 300 children and Christian women during the recent bloody attacks that claimed several lives in the villages of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of…
-
Security men deployed to the Benue House of Assembly should be withdrawn-Shehu Sani— 30th July 2018
Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, on Monday said security men deployed to the Benue House of Assembly should be withdrawn. Reports came in this morning that policemen took over the complex of the Benue State House of Assembly and prevented legislators from entering the chambers. They ordered staff of…
-
Guber aspirant says Ortom ‘has failed Benue people’— 30th July 2018
NAN Dr. Stephen Hwande, a PDP governorship aspirant in Benue, has said that the incumbent Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has not justified the confidence reposed on him by the electorate in 2015. “Ortom has not performed. He is a failure and does not deserve another tenure,” Hwande told newsmen on Monday in Makurdi. He said that…
-
Ogun guber aspirant decries ‘exorbitant’ cost of INEC nomination form— 30th July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A governorship aspirant under the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), in Ogun State, Lekan Bamiro, has decried what he called the exorbitant cost of governorship nomination form, noting most Nigerians, especially youths, willing to serve, might not be able to afford the form. Bamiro, who observed that Nigeria needed…
-
Entertainment
NICO establishes cultural clubs in schools— 30th July 2018
NAN The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) says it has established cultural clubs in schools across the country as part of its catch- them- young initiative. Mr Louis Eriomala, the Acting Executive Secretary of the institute, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. He…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Princess Latifat Momodu: How I became Olokun ambassador— 29th July 2018
“Most men didn’t understand that aspect of the gift in me initially but when the Ooni made me Yeye Olokun, they now understood why I keep to myself.” Christy Anyanwu Princess Latifat Momodu is a well-known face in Nigerian social circle and a fashion aficionado who loves promoting culture in all ramifications. This year, she…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Death on Lagos waterways— 27th July 2018
The search and rescue mission was executed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority patrol team and boat operators. Job Osazuwa Residents of Lagos State were on Wednesday evening greeted with the news of another disaster. A boat travelling from CMS to Ikorodu had capsized, claiming five lives. The bodies of the…
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
How to outlaw counterfeit drugs in Nigeria— 30th July 2018
As its anti-counterfeiting campaign theme, WHO uses the slogan “Counterfeit Drugs kill”, conveying the effect on the fake drug consumer in society at large. Kayode Ojewale Drugs are medicines with physiological effects when taken are used to treat illness, relieve a symptom or modify a chemical process in the body for specific purpose. On the…
Columnists
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
-
The vultures are gathering again— 30th July 2018
The vultures are gathering again and will soon feed fat on our lean flesh. This mass grave called Nigeria is collapsing by the day… Tony Iwuoma When you look up in the sky and you see a flock of vultures, it could only mean that their food is ready, or almost. When you look up…
-
SARS: So, Wike was right…— 29th July 2018
The biggest news in town last week, though the least reported, was the dismissal of four men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos. Ken Ugbechie Forget the soap opera at the National Assembly. Flip the page on the dogfight between two of the shortest politicians in Nigeria, Adams Oshiomhole,…
-
Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria— 29th July 2018
Job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is a strategic measure of the health of any economy Tunji Olaopa The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income….
-
President: Not Igbo need— 29th July 2018
From 2019, if the Igbo nation is to be taken seriously, then they must begin to elect as governors persons with vision, tested character, competence and energy. Ralph Egbu Sometimes I look at the Igbo nation and I can’t help but express some level of pity. This is a highly populated area with very educated,…
-
Women get bored with their marriages too— 29th July 2018
In order to keep the fire of passion burning in women, you need to surprise them once in a while with a little departure from the routine. Bolatito Olaitan One of the reasons men give for cheating is that they are bored with their marriages. They say being married to the same person for a long…
-
My born-again lover— 29th July 2018
What they bring into a Christian union after saying ‘I do’ before God and man is nothing short of marital terrorism. Funke Egbemode Not having sex before marriage ought to be good. Restraining yourself from all that goodie is tough alright, but that is what the Bible says and we all (believers) know that God…
-
Mediation in the small claims court— 28th July 2018
The Small Claims Court is designed to fast track the recovery of debts of less than N5m (five million Naira Only) through the combined use of mediation and conventional court processes. Valentino Buoro Have you ever been a victim of an unpaid debt? Close your eyes and imagine for a moment the anxiety and failed…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply