Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung and the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is coming hours after FIFA has given the Nigerian football body to resolve its crisis or risks sanctions.

Pinnick and few others suspected to be members of his NFF executive were seen at the Council Chamber before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Osinbajo.

After the Council, the Acting President and the Sports Minister met behind closed-do­ors.

Dalung left the Acting President’s office at 5:30pm. He declined to take questions from State House Correspondents.

No official reason was given for the meeting, but it was learnt might not be unconnected with the threat by FIFA to sanction Nigeria over the leadership crisis rocking the NFF and alleged government interference.