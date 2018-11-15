World football –governing body, FIFA, has condoled the Nigeria Football Federation over the death at the weekend of former Nigerian international and ex – Flamingoes’ assistant coach, Ajuma Otache.

In a letter personally signed by him and addressed to the President of Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed “deepest sympathy on hearing of the news of the sudden passing of former Nigeria women’s national team player Ajuma Ameh-Otache, one of Nigeria’s most successful women international.

“Throughout her career, she played for Nigeria at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and also won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations the same year in South Africa. She also played for The Super Falcons at the 2003 All Africa Games in Abuja.

“On behalf of the members of the international football community, I should be grateful if you could extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We would hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.”