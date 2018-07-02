FIFA fines Morocco, Russia, Serbia

FIFA has fined Morocco’s football federation 65,000 Swiss francs ($A89,000) and warned winger Noureddine Amrabat for misconduct after a late Spain goal cost the team a victory at the World Cup.

Amrabat directed an obscene comment about FIFA’s video review system at a television camera minutes after a stoppage-time goal by

Spain forward Iago Aspas was allowed to stand in the 2-2 draw at Kaliningrad.

FIFA says one disciplinary charge related to six Morocco staff who “forced their way into the pitch after the final whistle.”

Assistant coach Patrice Beaumelle was also warned for “improper behaviour.”

Another charge was for crowd disturbances by Moroccan fans throwing objects in the stadium.

Morocco federation president Fouzi Lekjaa was warned for coming to the team technical area during the game.

In a separate case, FIFA’s disciplinary panel fined Mexico’s federation 15,000 Swiss francs ($A20,500) for disturbances by the country’s fans throwing objects during the 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Serbia’s federation was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($A27,000) as well for showing a “political and offensive banner” during team’s 2-0 loss against Brazil in Mosco.