– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - FIFA ban former African Player of Year Bwalya
10th August 2018 - HIV/AIDS: UNICEF, NOA tasks media on public enlightenment
10th August 2018 - Former NTA newscaster joins Benue governorship race
10th August 2018 - Jigawa Government spends N27million to clear drainage
10th August 2018 - INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec
10th August 2018 - Malaysia court rejects Najib’s gag order application in graft trial
10th August 2018 - Suspected al-shabab militants abduct 5 aid workers in southern Somalia – Officials
10th August 2018 - Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert
10th August 2018 - At least 4 people killed in Canada shooting – police
10th August 2018 - Osun-Osogbo festival: Monarch seeks more sponsors
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / FIFA ban former African Player of Year Bwalya
Kalusha Bwalya

FIFA ban former African Player of Year Bwalya

— 10th August 2018

NAN

Zambia’s former African Footballer of the Year, Kalusha Bwalya, has been banned from the game for two years by world governing body FIFA after an investigation into his links to banned Qatari official Mohammed Bin Hammam.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s Ethics Committee on Friday said that they had banned Kalusha Bwalya, a member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for two years from all football-related activities.

FIFA said in a statement that they had been investigating the 54-year-old Bwalya since February 2017 .

READ ASLO HIV/AIDS: UNICEF, NOA tasks media on public enlightenment

“Focused principally on the benefits that Bwalya had received from Mr Bin Hammam.

“The adjudicatory chamber found Kalusha Bwalya guilty of having violated Article 16 (Confidentiality) and Article 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

“A fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 ($100,573.2) was also imposed on Bwalya.”

Bwalya, was voted African Player of the year in 1988 and later went on to be coach of the Zambia national team and president of the Zambian Football Association. He was not immediately reachable for comment.

Bin Hammam was banned for life from football by FIFA in 2011 for his part in a cash-for-votes scandal. The Qatari has denied any wrongdoing.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

former

Former NTA newscaster joins Benue governorship race

— 10th August 2018

NAN Dr. Sam Abah, a former newscaster with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), on Friday joined the race for the Benue governorship seat in the 2019 general elections. Abah, who also worked with the Adamawa State Radio Corporation, is seeking the seat on the platform of the United Progressives Party (UPP). Speaking to the News…

  • Jigawa Government

    Jigawa Government spends N27million to clear drainage

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN Jigawa Government on Friday said it had spent N27 million to clear drainage in parts of the state to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases. Alhaji Mohammed Wada, Director, Community Mobilization in the state Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia. He said each…

  • perpetrators

    INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to fish out, soon, perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa for prosecution. Mr Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, gave  the promise in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday. Gaidam expressed worry over multiple registration by…

  • leprosy

    Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN Dr Mustapha Musa, Officer in charge of Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Unit, says Gombe State is at risk of an increase of undetected leprosy cases. Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday that the alarm followed the non-replacement of some retiring technical field officers who were responsible for detection…

  • Osun-Osogbo

    Osun-Osogbo festival: Monarch seeks more sponsors

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has called for more sponsors to sustain  the dwindling fortunes of  the Osun-Osogbo festival. Olanipekun,  who made the call at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said the festival was being sustained with the support rendered by some prominent sponsors. ” We need more sponsors…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share