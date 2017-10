By Monica Iheakam

Cristiano Ronaldo last night successfully defended his crown as the world’s best player at a ceremony that took place in London. The Real Madrid forward floored Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and PSG’s Neymar to emerge the Men’s Player of the Year award winner at the event put together by world soccer governing body, FIFA. Ronaldo has scored 44 goals for club and country so far in 2017 and scored twice in the Champions League final in June as Real retained the trophy and became European champions for a record-extending 12th time. Messi has hit 50 goals for Barca and Argentina while Neymar, the world’s most expensive player after he left Barcelona for PSG in the summer, has 25 goals to his name for Barca, PSG and Brazil. Lieke Martens of Barcelona was named best women’s player. The Netherlands international beat Carli Lloyd and Deyna Castellanos to the prestigious gong. Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was named the Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year . The winners were decided by a jury of club and international coaches, media representatives and fans.