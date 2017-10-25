The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - FIFA Awards: Omagbemi Best Non-European Coach
25th October 2017 - Russia’s 2018 World Cup to cost $11 billion
25th October 2017 - More trouble for Maina
25th October 2017 - The Sun launches Android mobile app
25th October 2017 - Buhari’s govt full of scandals –PDP govs
25th October 2017 - Why we are rooting for Obiano, says Ray-Okoye
25th October 2017 - Anambra guber ; Obiano should account for LG, Paris Club funds –Nwoye
25th October 2017 - My civil war story –Gowon
25th October 2017 - Adebanjo tackles Akande on restructuring
25th October 2017 - N400m: Court summons Jonathan, Dasuki to appear today for Metuh
Home / Sports / FIFA Awards: Omagbemi Best Non-European Coach

FIFA Awards: Omagbemi Best Non-European Coach

— 25th October 2017

Former Super Falcons manager, Florence Omagbemi and captain Rita Chikwelu differed in their choice of The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2017 at the FIFA Football Awards.

Having received 21.72% of total votes, Barcelona star, Lieke Martens was named the best Women’s Player ahead of Carli Lloyd (16.28% ) and Deyna Castellanos (11.69% ).

Omagbemi voted for Martens Lieke, Bronze Lucy and Marozsán Dzsenifer to pick up the accolade in that order, while Chikwelu opted for Arsenal striker, Taylor Jodie, Lloyd Carli and Miedema Vivianne.

In the voting for Best Women Coach 2017 won by Sarina Wiegman, Omagbemi chose Sarina Wiegman, Echouafni Olivier and Llorens Xavi, and Chikwelu voted Florence Omagbemi, Wiegman Sarina and Hayes Emma.

Omagbemi was in the running for Best Women Coach and she picked up first-placed nominations from Barbados captain Gabriella Lopez, Burkina Faso captain Poda Florence and the captains of Gambia, Nigeria, Peru, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Though the former Ufuoma Babes captain received 6.77 percent of the votes to finish sixth, she was the highest ranked non-European coach.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

More trouble for Maina

— 25th October 2017

EFCC seals sacked pension task force chair’s 6 houses in Kaduna  NASS order probe, lists AGF’s sins From Romanus Ugwu, Fred Itua and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja There is no respite for the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, sealed…

  • The Sun launches Android mobile app

    — 25th October 2017

    IN a bid to advance its market reach and ICT adaptability, The Sun has launched its Android Mobile App, The Sun Nigeria. The mobile app, with the trademark crimson red background and white lettering of the brand, according to the newspaper’s management, was carefully created with distinct features, to make it stand out as The…

  • Buhari’s govt full of scandals –PDP govs

    — 25th October 2017

    National convention holds Dec 9 From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, yesterday, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and describing it as “a government of scandals.” It also emerged, yesterday, that the party will hold its national convention on december 9, 2017. Speaking at the 76th National Executive Committee …

  • Why we are rooting for Obiano, says Ray-Okoye

    — 25th October 2017

    By Christy Anyanwu Iyom Christie Ray-Okoye, CEO of Rayne fabrics and former president of Committee of Friends For Humanity (Coffha) has been an influencer for good governance.  Currently, she is championing Anambra Women For Obiano re-election as the governor of Anambra State in the forthcoming election. Ray -Okoye, a successful businesswoman speaks on the state…

  • Anambra guber ; Obiano should account for LG, Paris Club funds –Nwoye

    — 25th October 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has been challenged by his opponents to account for the Local Government funds accrued to the state from the federation account. The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Tony Nwoye, threw the challenge during a dinner held in his honour…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share