FIFA approves VAR for 2018 World Cup

Joe Apu

World soccer ruling body, FIFA on Saturday approved the use of the Video Referee Assistant during the 2018 World Cup in Russia following a unanimous vote by the International Football Association board.

The video assistant referee has been first introduced during the 2016 Club World Cup in Japan and since then it has been used in several competitions, most notably the FA Cup, the Bundesliga and the Serie A.

During the 2018 World Cup Team Workshop that took place earlier this week in Sochi, FIFA board members discussed whether or not video assistant referee should be used during the major tournament.

Finally on Saturday morning after meeting in Zurich, the International Football Association board announced that VAR will be used next summer in Russia.

Egypt were able to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years after beating Congo through a last-minute penalty

The Pharaohs were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Russia, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, with their opening game being against Uruguay on June 15, before facing Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 24.