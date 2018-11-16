Federation for International Football Association (FIFA) has approved the International friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Cranes of Ugandan in Asaba.

The stadium will officially host the first international match, that will be the first time Super Eagles will be playing on that turf officially.

The last time The Super Eagles met with the Cranes of Ugandanwas in Godswill Akpabio StadiumUyo, where the Cranes of Ugandan defeated the Super Eagles by alone goal.