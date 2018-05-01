The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Fidelity Bank records N20bn in PBT
1st May 2018 - IED’s worst trend of insecurity – Nwodo
1st May 2018 - Imo APC disowns Uzodinma
30th April 2018 - NEMA Scandal: Analysing the divergent media coverage
30th April 2018 - Governors won’t bankroll National Convention, APC replies PDP
30th April 2018 - Netanyahu says Iran ‘brazenly lying’ after signing nuclear deal
30th April 2018 - America won’t accept killings of Christians in Nigeria-Trump
30th April 2018 - FG responsible for collapse of national security – Governor Wike
30th April 2018 - Buhari and Trump hold joint press conference at White House
30th April 2018 - FRSC blames construction companies for road accidents
Home / Business / Cover / Fidelity Bank records N20bn in PBT

Fidelity Bank records N20bn in PBT

— 1st May 2018

…Proposes dividend of 11k per share

Fidelity Bank Plc has delivered another set of strong financial results, posting a 94 per cent growth in profits for the year ended December 31, 2017 and is proposing to pay 11 kobo dividend to shareholders.

Details of the full year audited results for the top Nigerian lender, released on Monday at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), shows strong growth in all key indices. The performance capped a remarkable 2017FY for the bank, which returned to the international capital markets and successfully issued a $400 million eurobond that was over-subscribed by over 200 per cent.

Gross earnings grew by 18.3 per cent to N179.9 billion from N152 billion in 2016, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 93.7 per cent to N18.9 billion compared with N9.7 billion recorded in the previous year. Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 15.4 per cent to N71.5 billion in 2017, Net Operating Income rose by 9.9 per cent from N86 billion to N78.3 billion while Total Assets grew by 6.2 per cent from N1.3 trillion to N1.4 trillion in the period under review.

In other indices, Total Expenses declined by 2.3 per cent to N65.7 billion from N67.2 billion while Liquidity Ratio stood at 35.9 per cent compared with 33.2 per cent in the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, expressed delight with the performance. According to him, the bank sustained its performance through disciplined balance sheet management, strategic cost reduction, increased focus on the corporate, commercial, SME segments and continued execution of its retail and digital banking strategy.

“We are delighted at the results, which showed strong growth in key revenue lines, significant traction in our chosen business segments and a corresponding decline in our operating expenses despite the high inflationary environment,” he stated.

 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fidelity Bank records N20bn in PBT

— 1st May 2018

…Proposes dividend of 11k per share Fidelity Bank Plc has delivered another set of strong financial results, posting a 94 per cent growth in profits for the year ended December 31, 2017 and is proposing to pay 11 kobo dividend to shareholders. Details of the full year audited results for the top Nigerian lender, released…

  • IED’s worst trend of insecurity – Nwodo

    — 1st May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has described the use of  ‘Improvised Explosive Devise (IED’s) as the worst and emerging trend of insecurity in the country. Nwodo said this yesterday, when the Enugu State chapter of the organisation paid him a visit. He thanked God that no life was…

  • APC Websites

    Imo APC disowns Uzodinma

    — 1st May 2018

    •We’re not aware of his entry into party Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has said members and leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are not aware that Senator Hope Uzodinma has joined the party. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor said APC in Imo heard…

  • PDP-vs-APC NATIONAL CONVENTION

    Governors won’t bankroll National Convention, APC replies PDP

    — 30th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the governors under the party’s platform will bankroll the forthcoming APC National Convention with N6 billion. The PDP had on Monday accused the Presidency of coercing APC governors to fund the party’s forthcoming National Convention, alleging…

  • US - NIGERIA - TRUMP - BUHARI - CHRISTIANS

    America won’t accept killings of Christians in Nigeria-Trump

    — 30th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC The President of the United States of America Donald Trump on Monday said the killings of Christians in Nigeria is unacceptable. This is even as he said this will top the discussion he and President Muhammadu Buhari will be having in a closed door meeting. Trump said this when he received…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share