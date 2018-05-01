Fidelity Bank records N20bn in PBT

…Proposes dividend of 11k per share

Fidelity Bank Plc has delivered another set of strong financial results, posting a 94 per cent growth in profits for the year ended December 31, 2017 and is proposing to pay 11 kobo dividend to shareholders.

Details of the full year audited results for the top Nigerian lender, released on Monday at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), shows strong growth in all key indices. The performance capped a remarkable 2017FY for the bank, which returned to the international capital markets and successfully issued a $400 million eurobond that was over-subscribed by over 200 per cent.

Gross earnings grew by 18.3 per cent to N179.9 billion from N152 billion in 2016, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 93.7 per cent to N18.9 billion compared with N9.7 billion recorded in the previous year. Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 15.4 per cent to N71.5 billion in 2017, Net Operating Income rose by 9.9 per cent from N86 billion to N78.3 billion while Total Assets grew by 6.2 per cent from N1.3 trillion to N1.4 trillion in the period under review.

In other indices, Total Expenses declined by 2.3 per cent to N65.7 billion from N67.2 billion while Liquidity Ratio stood at 35.9 per cent compared with 33.2 per cent in the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, expressed delight with the performance. According to him, the bank sustained its performance through disciplined balance sheet management, strategic cost reduction, increased focus on the corporate, commercial, SME segments and continued execution of its retail and digital banking strategy.

“We are delighted at the results, which showed strong growth in key revenue lines, significant traction in our chosen business segments and a corresponding decline in our operating expenses despite the high inflationary environment,” he stated.