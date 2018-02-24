FIBA World Cup 2019 qualifier:

Joe Apu, Bamako

D’ Tigers captain Ike Diogu kept his leadership style with a convincing win over Uganda in the first match of the second window of the FIBA World Cup 2019 Qualifiers winning 102-86 points.

Though, Jimmy Abram Enabu led the floor with a game high of 27 points 2 rebounds, it was not enough to stop the Nigerian side coached by Alex Nwora.

Diogu, however led the floor for Nigeria scoring 19 points and 7 rebounds while Obi Emegano scored 14 points and followed by Ikenna Byrant Mbamalu pulled 11 points.

The Ugandans started the game on a strong tempo and won the first quarter 17-11but could not keep up the fight as they fell by 29-36 to Nigeria. The second half was also taken by Nigeria 28-20 and 27-20.

Jeleed Akindele while reacting to Nigeria’s victory said he was glad that they won. “I started flat with the Ugandans dictating the pace. It was expected but we’re glad we won at the end of the day.”

At stake in the African Qualifiers are five tickets on offer to reach the first-ever 32-team FIBA Basketball World Cup taking place in China from August 30-September 15, 2019.