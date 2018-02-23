The Sun News
FIBA World Cup 2019 qualifier: We’re battle ready for Nigeria, Uganda coach insists

— 23rd February 2018

From JOEAPU,BAMAKO

TWO-time coach of the Uganda’s Silver Bucks, Mandy Juruni says he has nothing to worry about as his side slugs it out with Nigeria in the opening game of the second window of the FIBA World Cup 2019 Qualifiers holding here at the Salamatou Maiga Stadium in the heart of Mali’s capital, Bamako.

Speaking at the end of one of his practice sessions, Juruni, who is also coach of the City Oilers back in Kampala said though Uganda is excited to be playing in the World Cup qualifiers for the China 2019 ticket, he is not bothered by the opposition that Nigeria, Rwanda and host Mali would bring.

Asked if Nigeria’s record as 2015 AfroBasket Champions and runners up in AfroBasket 2017 scares him, Juruni said: “If we’re scared, we won’t be here in Bamako. Being scared of one’s opponent means you can’t give your best but as it stands, we’re here to give our best be it Nigeria or any other country.

“We’re here to compete and it’s a big opportunity for me and my players. Uganda has met Nigeria before

and as such knows what to expect. The players know what is at stake and are ready to give their best, the level

of opposition notwithstanding. Having been to two AfroBasket finals in Tunisia and in Senegal 2017, we’ve gained some experience in African basketball. We’ll

face Nigeria squarely knowing that qualification for the next round is important.”

However, Nigeria’s Coach, Alex Nwora who is parading a mix of the AfroBasket 2015 title winning squad with play- ers from the AfroBasket 2017 that finished second place as well as a few new intakes says he is taking each game as it comes.

“All games here in Bamako are important to us and we’ll focus on each game as the need arises. All teams here have equal chances but it depends on who is hungrier for the ticket to do so by winning all the way. The team
is ready and rearing to go. I don’t have any doubt in my mind that we’ll be business-like and do the needful.”

10 die in Jigawa auto crash

— 23rd February 2018

Ten people have died and 10 others were seriously injured in a road accident which occurred around 11:30am yesterday in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa. Spokesman of Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse…

  • Yobe senators fight dirty over Dapchi school abduction

    — 23rd February 2018

    •Residents condemn govt action The three senators from Yobe, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Mohammed Hassan, yesterday, clashed at yesterday’s plenary, over Boko Haram’s  abduction of over 100 schoolgirls in Dapchi area of the state. They clashed when Ibrahim raised a point of order to draw the attention of his colleagues to…

  • South East NURTW begs Kalu to intervene in trade dispute with govt

    — 23rd February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), South East zone, has appealed to former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, to wade into their dispute with Anambra State government to enable them operate in the state. This was as the union said over 15,000 of their members in…

  • Ex-IGP, Onovo, commends Ugwuanyi

    — 23rd February 2018

    •Gov flags off Akpugo road construction Former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onovo, has extolled the leadership virtues of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, describing him as a visionary and “wonderful” leader whose style of politics  is sincere, inclusive and result-oriented. Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the construction work on the Ogonogoeji-Ndiagu-Akpugo rural…

  • Biafra: Factional IPOB leader emerges

    — 23rd February 2018

    •Our spokesman’ll respond to claims –Group’s member Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A new factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Okwudili Ezenachukwu, has emerged. Ezenachukwu, who emerged as IPOB factional leader as a result of alleged internal disaffection created by one Uche Mefor, Kanu’s deputy director of Radio Biafra London, who suspended and…

