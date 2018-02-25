The Sun News
FIBA World Cup 2019 qualifier : D' Tigers go top of Group B, humiliates Rwanda

FIBA World Cup 2019 qualifier : D’ Tigers go top of Group B, humiliates Rwanda

— 25th February 2018

Joe Apu, Bamako

Nigeria took a commanding position last night in Bamako with a 108-53 points over Rwanda in their second game of the second window of the FIBA World Cup 2019 Qualifiers.

Michael Efevberha left no one in doubt from the beginning of the game that he was back for good in the D’ Tigers squad as he sank five 3 pointers to give Nigeria an early lead and led the floor with 16 points to his credit.

Talib Zanna floored with 14 points and 6 rebounds while Christopher Ewache who is making his first senior national team scored 7 points and 5 rebounds.

Nigeria Coach Alex Nwora said he is glad his boys are gradually getting a grasp of themselves despite the few days training they had before jumpball.

“We’re glad with our two wins and just need to focus on the game against Mali in our last encounter. The players have a good understanding of themselves.”

Efevberha, on his reaction said they are not in Mali for sightseeing. We’re here strictly for business and we have to get the job done.”

In the other game played on Saturday, Cote d’Ivoire beat Senegal 67-60.

