FIBA

FIBA fixes new dates for referees, tech comms course

— 5th July 2018

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has announced a new date for its proposed training and certification of Referees/Technical Commissioners’ course in Nigeria.
A renowned FIBA Referees instructor, Johnny Jacobs from Belgium who was in Lagos to monitor the referees on duty at the last FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for men made this known at the weekend.
The proposed new date will be fixed for September during the world cup qualification window which Nigeria is bidding to host.
The Technical Representative on the board of the NBBF, Adamu Jalong appealed for understanding from all intending participants who are eager to come for the training earlier slated for Lagos (2nd to 4th of July) and Abuja (5th to 7th).
“We will like to appeal to our referees and Technical Commissioners to please understand the situation behind the postponement because the decision taken is 100% in their interest.
“Since new sets of officiating rules will be released by FIBA before the next window, it is wise to postpone the training so that the old and the new officiating laws will be captured once and for all by September.”
He assured that Engineer Musa Kida who has continued to show his intention to reposition all aspects of basketball since the board was sworn in 2017 will stop at nothing to ensure that referees and other technical officials are at the same level with their contemporaries around the world.

