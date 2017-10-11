FIBA Africa Zone three debunks Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls’ claims

The President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, Col Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), has debunked the claims by the management of Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls Basketball Clubs that suggested that he is trying to stop them from representing Nigeria in the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Club Championship taking place in Lagos from 19th – 29th October, 2017.

Reacting to petitions written to FIBA Africa by Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls saying he and the NBBF were trying to stop them even though they finished first and second in the Kwese Premier Basketball League Final 8 Playoffs held in Kano, Ahmedu said the allegation was baseless.

“I wish to categorically express my displeasure on this propaganda and unwarranted aspersion being cast on my person as President of FIBA Africa Zone 3. FIBA Africa Zones do not have the authority to decide which clubs represent countries in their Zones in Zonal Club Championships or any other endorsed FIBA competition. For the sake of clarity, that is the prerogative of the respective National Federations.

“The coincidence of my being a Nigerian and the Zone’s President does not give me any power to decide who represents my country as well. To make such sweeping statements without any iota of proof or justification is to say the least callous and untenable. Both Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls are therefore advised to direct their complaints to the NBBF and leave FIBA Africa Zone 3 out of whatever issues they may have with their National Federation,” he stated

It would be recalled that both Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls are among the Nigerian Clubs that defied the directive of the NBBF not to participate in the “Final 6” and “Final 8” Championship organised by Tijani Umar after he ceased to be President of the NBBF. The directive by the NBBF to all the teams concerned were by direct letters and by Communiqué/Press Releases but the teams chose to disobey the directive. Two teams – Civil Defence and Mark Mentors of Abuja adhered to the directive of the NBBF not to attend the Final 6 while Rivers Hoopers of Port-Harcout also did not attend the Final 8.

The NBBF wrote to the teams which violated its directive, amongst them Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls, to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for the willful disobedience to its directive not to attend the Final 6 and Final 8 organised illegally. The teams were given till 9th October, 2017 to reply to the query issued to them. Apart from Rivers Hoopers, others have refused to reply the NBBF query.

Instead Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls are chasing shadows through written petitions to FIBA to try to force their way.

Many Basketball stakeholders have called the action by Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls as unbecoming. Mr. Chris Odigie, alias of Lagos says “it is bad that some Clubs are behaving as if they are bigger than Nigerian basketball. What stops them from replying to a query issued to them? If they do not respect the NBBF how do they want to play under the name of the NBBF? Rivers Hoopers who were also affected wrote to explain themselves, this is a good example of a club who respects constituted authority.” He also called on all the other clubs to respect the NBBF and they should not allow themselves to be used by certain people who do not mean well for Nigerian basketball at this period.