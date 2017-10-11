The Sun News
FIBA Africa Zone three debunks Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls' claims
11th October 2017 - Monkeypox: Red alert in 7 states
11th October 2017 - Army appoints new GOC for Kaduna
11th October 2017 - Buhari requests for fresh $5.5bn loan
11th October 2017 - Kachikwu, Baru push for strong regulator, non-oil economy
11th October 2017 - Ngbuoshimini killings: Perpetrators will face justice, Wike vows
11th October 2017 - PDP insists on North for 2019 presidency
11th October 2017 - Obiano nicely sets tone of campaign rhetoric
11th October 2017 - What Malu told The Sun
11th October 2017 - Kanu in Army’s custody, IPOB insists
FIBA Africa Zone three debunks Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls' claims

FIBA Africa Zone three debunks Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls’ claims

11th October 2017

The President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, Col Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), has debunked the claims by the management of  Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls Basketball Clubs that suggested that he is trying to stop them from representing Nigeria in the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Club Championship taking place in Lagos from 19th – 29th October, 2017.

Reacting to petitions written to FIBA Africa by Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls saying he and the NBBF were trying to stop them even though they finished first and second in the Kwese Premier Basketball League Final 8 Playoffs held in Kano, Ahmedu said the allegation was baseless.

“I wish to categorically express my displeasure on this propaganda and unwarranted aspersion being cast on my person as President of FIBA Africa Zone 3. FIBA Africa Zones do not have the authority to decide which clubs represent countries in their Zones in Zonal Club Championships or any other endorsed FIBA competition. For the sake of clarity, that is the prerogative of the respective National Federations.

“The coincidence of my being a Nigerian and the Zone’s President does not give me any power to decide who represents my country as well. To make such sweeping statements without any iota of proof or justification is to say the least callous and untenable.  Both  Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls are therefore advised to direct their complaints to the NBBF and leave FIBA Africa Zone 3 out of whatever issues  they may have with their National Federation,” he stated

It would be recalled that both Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls are among the Nigerian Clubs that defied the directive of the NBBF not to participate in the “Final 6” and “Final 8” Championship organised by Tijani Umar after he ceased to be President of the NBBF. The directive by the NBBF to all the teams concerned were by direct letters and by Communiqué/Press Releases but the teams chose to disobey the directive. Two teams – Civil Defence and Mark Mentors of Abuja   adhered to the directive of the NBBF not to attend the Final 6 while Rivers Hoopers of Port-Harcout also did not attend the Final 8.

The NBBF wrote to the teams which violated its directive, amongst them Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls, to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for the willful disobedience to its directive not to attend the Final 6 and Final 8 organised illegally. The teams were given till 9th October, 2017 to reply to the query issued to them. Apart from Rivers Hoopers, others have refused to reply the NBBF query.

Instead Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls are chasing shadows through written petitions to FIBA to try to force their way.

Many Basketball stakeholders have called the action by Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls as unbecoming. Mr. Chris Odigie, alias of Lagos says “it is bad that some Clubs are behaving as if they are bigger than Nigerian basketball. What stops them from replying to a query issued to them? If they do not respect the NBBF how do they want to play under the name of the NBBF? Rivers Hoopers who were also affected wrote to explain themselves, this is a good example of a club who respects constituted authority.”  He also called on all the other clubs to respect the NBBF and they should not allow themselves to be used by certain people who do not mean well for Nigerian basketball at this period.

Monkeypox: Red alert in 7 states

— 11th October 2017

Ekiti confirms disease, Osun sets up quarantine centres, fears in Enugu, Cross River, Lagos, Rivers From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti, Jane Nwaoriaku, Enugu, Clement Adeyi, Osogbo, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Palpable fear and tension have gripped Nigerians following the reported spread of Monkey Pox virus. With claim that no fewer than 31…

  • Army appoints new GOC for Kaduna

    — 11th October 2017

    NDA gets new commandant From Molly Kilete, Abuja A new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has been appointed. He is Major-General M. Mohammed. Until his appointment, he was at the Department of Army Standards and Evaluation (DASE) in Abuja. He took over from Major-General A. Oyebade, who has been appointed as…

  • Buhari requests for fresh $5.5bn loan

    — 11th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, officially requested the National Assembly to approve two external loans estimated at $5.5 billion. According to a letter to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber, the President  explained that the first loan of $2.5 billion would be for…

  • Kachikwu, Baru push for strong regulator, non-oil economy

    — 11th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, may have buried the hatchet as the two harped on the need for a strong and independent regulator for the oil sector as contained in the proposed Petroleum Industry…

  • Ngbuoshimini killings: Perpetrators will face justice, Wike vows

    — 11th October 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that perpetrators of Monday’s killings at Ngbuoshimini area of Port Harcourt, the state capital, would be brought to justice. Wike gave the assurance yesterday, when he led members of the State Security Council on an on-the-spot assessment of the community where unknown gunmen killed…

