Nigeria’s D’Tigers have been dethroned as champions of the FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup in Lome, Togo on Sunday.
D’Tigers beat Egypt 20-16 in the quarterfinal but lost to their arc rivals Cote d I’voire 14-10 in the semis.
They later secured the third place after defeating Democratic Republic of Congo 21-19.
In the women’s category, D’Tigress thrashed Niger 21-5 in the quarterfinal but lost to Democratic Republic of Congo 16-18 in the semis. They eventually settled for fourth place after their 17-19 loss to Togo.
Cote d’Ivoire’s men and Mali’s women won gold beating Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo respectively in the final of the FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup.
2017 runners-up Cote d’Ivoire dominated the men’s competition with a 5-0 record, including a one-sided 14-6 affair in the final against Uganda. While Mali made it back to back wins after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final (19-13).
Cheick Traore was named MVP after leading Cote d’Ivoire to gold at the FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup 2018 while men’s tournament top scorer was awarded to Abdul Yahaya of Nigeria.
