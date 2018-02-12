The Sun News
Home / Sports / FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifiers: Diogu leads 17-man D’ Tigers squad

FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifiers: Diogu leads 17-man D’ Tigers squad

— 12th February 2018

Joe Apu 

Captain of Nigeria’s D’ Tigers, Ike Diogu has been named in the 18-man Nigeria provisional list released by the Nigerian Basketball Federation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 25th February, 2018.

Five players from the 2017 AfroBasket silver winning team top the list, including three home based players and two from the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad.

Agua Caliente Clippers, USA player Ikechukwu Ireogbu who was a revelation at the 2017 tournament where the D’Tigers won a silver medal has been invited alongside Ike Nwamu (Sioux Falls Skyforce, USA), Bryant Mbamalu (CD Vildivia, Chile), Ike Diogu (Schun Blue Whales, China) and Ayodeji Akindele (Belediye Spor, Turkey).

Eli Abraham (Kano Pillars, Nigeria), Abdulwahab Yakubu (Gombe Bulls, Nigeria) and Musa Usman Mohammed (Mark Mentors, Nigeria) have also made the cut for the team ahead of their Group B games against host-Mali, Rwanda and Uganda.

The duo of Ben Uzoh (unattached) and Michael Gbinijie (Santa Cruz Warriors, USA) will be making their return to the national team fold after missing out of the 2017 nations cup co-hosted  by Senegal and Tunisia.

Other players invited by the Coach Alex Nwora include Ofoegbu Chima (unattached), Ojo Michael Adetokunbo (Worcester Wolves, UK), Mike Efevbeha (Sagesse, Lebanon), Obi Emenago (Rouen Basket, France), Omogbo Emmanuel (VL Pesaro, Italy), Nwogbo Lotana Afam (Sendai 89ers, Japan), Talib Zanna (Ironi Nes-Ziona, Israel) and Christopher Obekpa Ewaoche (Tranzaspor, Turkey).

According to arrangements already put in place by the NBBF, foreign based players are to report to Bamako, Mali on the 19th to be joined by the players and officials from Nigeria.

Explaining the reason behind the arrangement, NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida, said “Due to the FIBA calendar which opens on the 19th which is just about 4 days to the D’Tigers first game, telling all players to come to Nigeria before traveling to Mali will be mission impossible.

We are expecting players from Europe, North America, South America and Asia, so we thought it wise that instead of going through the traveling stress ahead of the qualifiers, they should just report straight to Bamako.

Speaking on Nigeria’s group, the head coach is optimistic about his team’s chances of qualifying from the group to the next round where the women team in 2017 won their Afrobasket title.

“Active players in their clubs who are available have been invited to represent Nigeria. We have a very formidable team that I believe will sail through.”

Nwora, who said their job in Mali is to win complained that the new FIBA World Cup Qualifying competition format has come with some setbacks especially during the February window where countries are finding it tough to get all their key players with leagues across the world already in full swing.

Share