FG’s N90b August bond over-subscribed – DMO— 16th August 2018
Uche Usim, Abuja
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday, said that Federal Government’s N90 billion August bond, which was offered in three tenors of five years, seven years and 10 years, was over-subscribed.
It said the total subscriptions received from bidders at the Auction were above N100 billion.
The DMO, in a statement, said the allotments were made to successful bidders at 14.39% for the five-year, 14.60% for the seven-year and 14.69% for the 10-year bond, which are consistent with the rates in the secondary market for the Bonds offered at the auction.
READ ALSO: Police arrest Air Force officer, 34 others for kidnap, robbery in Rivers
“A total of N100.09 billion was allotted to competitive and non-competitive bidders at the Auction and the proceeds will provide additional financing for the implementation of the 2018 Appropriation Act”, it said in a statement.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
FG seeks review of Pharmacy curriculum15th August 2018
-
FG borrows N410bn locally to fund 2018 budget15th August 2018
Latest
FG’s N90b August bond over-subscribed – DMO— 16th August 2018
Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday, said that Federal Government’s N90 billion August bond, which was offered in three tenors of five years, seven years and 10 years, was over-subscribed. It said the total subscriptions received from bidders at the Auction were above N100 billion. The DMO, in a statement, said…
-
Police arrest Air Force officer, 34 others for kidnap, robbery in Rivers— 16th August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt No fewer than 35 men including an Air Force officer, suspected to be involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, while parading the suspects, on Wednesday, at the command’s headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, said…
-
Indian investment in Nigeria nets $10b – Envoy— 16th August 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nagabhushana Reddy, has estimated the Indian investment in Nigeria to the tune of $10 billion. Reddy gave the figures yesterday in Abuja during the celebration of India’s 72nd Independence Day anniversary. The amount, according to Reddy, formed the chunk of the overall Indian investment in Africa which…
-
Landlord leads robbery gang to co-landlord’s residence in Ogun— 16th August 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State, on the early hours of Wednesday, arrested one Babatunde Adegbite, for leading a gang of armed robbers to rob his neighbour, one Okeiyungbo Wale. The suspect was arrested in alongside one Taiwo Raheem, with whom and four others had invaded Okeiyungbo’s residence located at Oreofe Community, Soyoye area…
-
Ondo community protests 10-yrs power outage, threatens to prevent 2019 polls— 16th August 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Residents of various communities that make up Okitupupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful demonstration to protest against the over 10 years of power outage in the area. The protesters, including artisans, students, youths and adults marched through major streets of the town to vent their anger….
-
Entertainment
Demolition notice: Ayefele’s house contravenes planning laws – Oyo govt— 16th August 2018
The demolition notice posted on the Music House on the orders of the Oyo State Government on Monday gave the owners three days to vacate the building… Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government, yesterday, explained that its decision to demolish the Music House at Lagos Bypass, Challenge, Ibadan, which houses Fresh FM 105.9 established by the…
South-West Report
Tinubu: Shrine of 5 deities, twin-tomb, mystery well— 16th August 2018
A tour of the inner chamber of the shrine emblazoned with white paint revealed that five deities were domesticated inside it. Laide Raheem, Abeokuta While learning Social Studies in primary school, we were thought that Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu, was one of the heroines who contributed to the growth, peace and well-being of the society. Though…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Super highway, super headache— 14th August 2018
According to Ayade, the 260-kilometre super highway is planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area run through the Cross River National Park – Cross River government in trouble over non-payment of compensation Judex Okoro, Calabar Cross River State in the last couple of years has been…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Nigerians knock police over detention of journalist— 16th August 2018
“The NUJ condemns in the strongest terms the arrest and detention of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe, by the police and his detention at the facility of the SARS in Abuja.” • NUJ, lawyers, activists, others demand reporter’s immediate release Job Osazuwa From journalists, activists, lawyers and other concerned Nigerians, it has been a barrage…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Forced migration goes round— 16th August 2018
Forced or benevolent migrations are all human manageable problems and require human solution as the sun or the moon enable such solutions. Victor C. Ariole After the Second World War the suffering in Europe orchestrated migration to Australia and it was highly selective and it was not different from the current seemingly malevolent migration seen…
Columnists
-
A professional in the saddle— 16th August 2018
For Bafarawa, one of the reasons why many who delve into politics and governance in Nigeria fail is because they are not professional politicians. Amanze Obi I have been on the trail of the campaigns of Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa since he stepped out to vie for the office of the President in the 2019 general…
-
This is a war of brains and protoplasm— 16th August 2018
Could it be that the defecting former governor and current APC chairman both fit this “mass of protoplasm” bill? Jimanze Ego-Alowes Nigerian public commentators are usually obsessed with the leadership question. A related matter, therefore, is the issue of leadership recruitment. However, as is often, we fail to pay attention to the finer details, the…
-
Result of incompetence— 16th August 2018
Lawal Daura’s gross incompetence was further exposed when it was learnt that he never discussed the National Assembly operation with any of his deputies. Ben Okezie The Department of State Services (DSS) is yet to come to terms with the sack of its Director General, Lawal Musa Daura by the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo….
-
Destiny and prayer (3)— 15th August 2018
Destinies are changed and reshaped at the meeting and parting point of destiny in the council of the inner chambers of the divine. Nathan Uzorma Protus “God has truly delivered me from the shackles of darkness. My two sons were for no reason struck with the spirit of madness in their different schools of higher…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (4) – restitution— 15th August 2018
My advice to the G.O. and the other clergy preaching restitution is for them to continue praying for God’s forgiveness for going against His orders Sina Adedipe I was shocked to the marrow the day a member of one of the three foremost Pentecostal churches in the country told me of the restitution policy of…
-
If I were Saraki…— 15th August 2018
If you listen to Oshiomhole pontificating about how Saraki took APC’s crown to PDP, you would almost think that the APC made Saraki Senate President. Steve Nwosu Anybody who bought the cock and bull story about the federal government banning codeine and Tramadol obviously did not watch the two political rallies that held in Akwa Ibom…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today (3)— 15th August 2018
I wrote all these more than three years ago. Events have since proved me right. I was, indeed, a Nostradamus, the man who saw tomorrow. Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL This week, we shall continue and conclude with our seminal discourse and analysis of the many factors that threw the APC into its present political turmoil,…
-
Excellence in technological skills— 14th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor There is something highly uplifting about the triumph of five Nigerian school girls at the World Technovation Challenge held in San Francisco, the United States, just last week. All five girls who snatched the gold medal in the competition are students of a secondary school in Onitsha. Their winning entry was a mobile…
-
The amazons are coming— 14th August 2018
More Amazons are knocking at the door of presidential politics. At least five women on different party platforms are taking their wares on the road. Ray Ekpu Mrs. Sarah Jubril has entered the history books as the first woman in the Fourth Republic to seek, in a semi-serious manner, to be the President of Nigeria….
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply