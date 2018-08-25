FG’s micro credit scheme for petty traders

Beneficiaries of the scheme can also get access to a higher facility, ranging from N15,000 to N50,000, when they repay N10,000 within the stipulated time period. We welcome the initiative and urge the government to follow due process in the identification of beneficiaries. The government must ensure that the scheme is not politicised. There is no doubt that many petty traders need the collateral-free loans to expand their business. We commend the government for this bold initiative and urge that it is quickly expanded to cover more petty traders across the country. We advise the government to include more women in the scheme as a way of closing the gender gap in access to credit facility. Giving credit to small scale traders will boost the economy. Let all the processes in the scheme be followed through, including the opening of dedicated accounts in nominated banks to ensure proper disbursement and monitoring of refunds. While government is well advised to insist on its minimum requirements for would-be beneficiaries, it is important that special care is taken to ensure that the programme is successful and sustainable. We think that two million petty traders earmarked for the scheme in a country of about 200 million people is rather too small and might not achieve the needed impact. Therefore, government should enlarge the scope of the initiative to accommodate more beneficiaries. Putting more people in the scheme will accelerate the nation’s economic growth. That is why the selected beneficiaries of the scheme must see themselves as agents of a new dawn in that critical segment of the economy whose response can go a long way in determining the future of the initiative. They must play their role as conscientious ambassadors of the new initiative to see that it achieves the desired objective.