FG'll sustain made-in-Nigeria patronage campaign –Minister

5th December 2017

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government will intensify and sustain its campaign for the patronage of made-in-Nigeria products, in its drive to diversify the economy, create employment and generate wealth.

The minister stated this in Lagos, yesterday, at the launch of the South West Campaign for made-in-Nigeria products by the Ministries of Information and Culture, as well as Industry, Trade and Investment.

“One issue that is very important to our administration is the diversification of the economy, away from oil. Boosting industrial development, especially through local production of goods and services, is a major fulcrum of this policy. Patronising made-in-Nigeria goods and services is also key to the success of the policy. This is why we are passionate about this made-in-Nigeria campaign,” said Mohammed.

The minister restated President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to institutionalising patronage of locally-made products by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), through a review of the Bureau of Public Procurement Act, to make it mandatory for MDAs to patronise local products.

He said the campaign followed an executive order signed by then Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to encourage the patronage of locally-made products, as a deliberate policy to conserve foreign exchange, as well as boost business for Nigerian companies so they can employ more people and earn revenue. The minister seized the occasion to appeal to private media establishments to join hands with the federal government to create awareness among the citizenry, on patronage of locally-made products.

Mohammed said he has personally undertaken a number of advocacy visits to encourage local manufacturers and also, help showcase their products, citing his visit to Innoson Motors in Nnewi, Anambra State, in June, this year and his commissioning of a local manufacturing plant for Set-Top-Boxes in Calabar, Cross River State, in October 2017.

