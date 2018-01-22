FG’ll not relent in quest to achieve quality education – Minister

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has said that the Federal Government would not relent in its quest to achieve quality education in the country, so that graduates in the country would compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

The minister made the remark at Federal College of Education Eha-Amufu, in Enugu State, at the weekend, during the 31st and 32nd combined convocations of the College.

He said Federal Government had been doing its best to achieve excellence in educational sector in order to ensure that tertiary institutions meet global standard.

According to the minister, ” The Federal government will do everything within its capacity to improve funding of college of education and other tertiary institutions in the country.

“colleges of education are critical and central in our educational development and growth and would be adequately funded to ensure production of quality teachers.

“Federal government is poised to make colleges of education in the country more attractive and result oriented, ” he said.

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Finance and Account in the ministry, Mr. Eddy Nwokoye, said government’s decision to give priority attention to education was because no educational system in the world can rise above its standards and the quality of teachers in that country.

The minister also commended the outgoing provost of College, Prof. Ben Mbah, for colloborating effectively with government in the pursuit of quality education and excellence in the nation’s educational sector.

He continued, “The administration of Mbah has done well both in academics excellence and building quality infrastructures in the college.

“I congratulate the graduating students for their painstaking efforts to be found worthy in character and learning to bag the NCE certificate,” he said.

In a remark, the Provost of the College, Prof. Mbah congratulated the graduating students for being dogged in their pursuit of academics as some who started with them dropped on the way because of one problem or the other. .

In the words of the Provost, “There is no doubt that many students who started with you could not complete the journey for one reason or the other.

“Remember it’s God’s infinite mercy that made you to successfully complete the programme so always recognize and respect God in whatever you do. Be good ambassadors of the college wherever you find yourself, ” he said.

Mbah urged students to know that their own future depends on their character , actions, hard work as well as their faith in God.

“As you leave the college today to the labour market know that your future is in your hands, if you want to succeed you must work hard to achieve it.

“Use the knowledge you have acquired from the college and the one you will acquire in future when you further your education in future to achieve your good desires as well as contribute positively to national development,” he said.

The provost urged those whom the school honoured with the college fellowship award to see it as something that would make them to do more for the college in particular and humanity general.

Mbah whose administration would end by March 2018 listed some of the projects executed by his administration to include: the building of 750 seating capacity lecture theatre, 350 seating capacity lecture theatre, primary education classrooms and offices, E-learning laboratory, Micro Teaching Laboratory, radio station(FM 106.5), two new students’ hostels, Entrepreneur skills acquisition centre, provision of 14 vehicles and a tractor, a set of musical instrument and numerous sporting equipment.

In a remark the chairman of the college governing council Mr Lawn Bukar Alhaji commended the outgoing provost for massive infrastructure development achieved by his administration and incoming provost the incoming consolidate on the numerous achievements.

“The council is happy with massive infrastructure development put in place by Mbah administration since academic excellence cannot be attained in isolation of the necessary facilities that enhance teaching and learning.

“The management recorded landmark in building classroom, E-library, good ICT, good road network among other giant strides. “The college governing council, staff and students holds the provost in high esteem because of his numerous achievements,” he said.

Over 700 students graduated during the convocation.