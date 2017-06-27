The Sun News
Latest
27th June 2017 - NCAA moves against high rise structures, masts on flight paths
27th June 2017 - Russia dismisses U.S. claim that Syrian forces planning chemical attack
27th June 2017 - FG’ll address all grievances, Osinbajo assures Nigerians
27th June 2017 - Police deny BH abduction of female officers
27th June 2017 - Don’t ignore ethnic agitations, Atiku tasks FG
27th June 2017 - Bomb kills eight along Kenya-Somalia border
27th June 2017 - Kenya: EU deploys observers ahead of August polls
27th June 2017 - NYCN launches campaign against hate speech
27th June 2017 - Obiano inspects Awka Capital Territory modern market site
27th June 2017 - Four die in Ondo road crash
Home / Cover / FG’ll address all grievances, Osinbajo assures Nigerians

FG’ll address all grievances, Osinbajo assures Nigerians

— 27th June 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

 

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has again assured Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not deaf to grievances in parts of the country and will address them.

This was contained in a statement to summarize the outcomes of the series of consultations he had with leaders from the North, Southeast and the media over the last two weeks.

His parleys were in response to the three-month deadline given the Igbo to vacate north by Arewa youths in response to the secession demands by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Between June 13 and 22, Osinbajo used the meetings to urge that such grievances be expressed with grace. He also expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meetings.

According to the presidency, the meetings were convened to provide for frank and open discussions between the concerned stakeholders and by extension the Nigerian public on issues relating to the unity, peace and security of country.

Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande said in a statement the VP will continue to actively engage with different segments of the Nigerian population at different stages and format in the near future.

He said the meetings touched on various issues relating to ethnic agitations that have manifested most recently in a call for secession by some groups of youth from the Southeast, and an ultimatum by Northern youths for south-easterners living in the North to leave the region by  October 1.

The meetings the statement noted “Condemned all the hateful and divisive comments by the concerned groups of Northern and Southeastern youths.

“It also affirmed the primacy of the Constitution of Nigeria, the ultimate basis for the unity of Nigeria that guarantees freedom of residence and of movement for all Nigerians anywhere in the country, without fear of discrimination or prejudice.

“It affirmed the need to draw a line between the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution and the degeneration of such expression into hateful rhetoric, prejudice and hatred. Under no circumstances will Government condone or tolerate hate speech in any way or form.

“The necessity of confronting all grievances and frustrations head-on, however uncomfortable that might seem now; instead of ignoring issues and allowing them to fester.

“The need for all leaders and elders, regardless of political or ideological persuasion, to speak out more forcefully to counter divisive and hate speech and any form of warmongering.”

Osinbajo according to the statement while appreciating all the leaders for their time and commitment to the unity, peace and progress of the Nigerian nation, assured that the Nigerian people of the determination and resolve of the Buhari administration to ensure their well-being and security at all times.

“The Federal Government will continue to actively engage with Nigerians of all shades and opinions in its bid to move the country forward on a path of socio-economic development and ultimate greatness.”

Osinbajo met with Northern Leaders of Thought on Tuesday, June 13, Southeast Leaders of Thought on Wednesday on June 14, Southeast Traditional Rulers on Sunday June 18, the Northern Traditional Rulers on Tuesday June 20, All State Governors on Wednesday June 21, and Publishers and Editors on Thursday June 22.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 27th June 2017 at 8:14 pm
    Reply

    Nothing like grievances as far as Igbos and Biafra are concerned. Igbos have solved their decades fundamental problem with Republic Of Biafra and will defend it with Diplomacy or War. The natives as the government. Only the natives can solve their problems- Igbos have solved theirs with Republic Of Biafra and will defend it with Diplomacy or War. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Nwagu K V 27th June 2017 at 8:41 pm
    Reply

    The solution is simple: social justice. Let what is good for the goose be good for the gander. Equitable distribution of amenities. Let no section believe they have a special prerogative and when challenged resort to unbridled violence and murder. In this modern world with monstrous weapons rampant and easily accessible no one can claim a monopoly on horrendous violence.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCAA moves against high rise structures, masts on flight paths

— 27th June 2017

By Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says a recent surge in unauthorized high rise buildings and telecommunication masts along aircraft flight paths could pose harm to safe flights. To this end the NCAA warned all operators of Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) to ensure they obtain Aviation Height Clearance (AHC), Permits…

Share

  • Russia dismisses U.S. claim that Syrian forces planning chemical attack

    — 27th June 2017

    The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed a claim by the White House that the Syria government, a longtime Russian ally, was planning a chemical attack similar to one in April that killed dozens of civilians. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about such a threat from the Syrian regime. “I think that my…

    Share

  • FG’ll address all grievances, Osinbajo assures Nigerians

    — 27th June 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has again assured Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not deaf to grievances in parts of the country and will address them. This was contained in a statement to summarize the outcomes of the series of consultations he had with leaders from the North,…

    Share

  • Police deny BH abduction of female officers

    — 27th June 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja   The Nigeria Police has denied and faulted allegations by Boko Haram that it abducted some female officers of the body. In an interview with Daily Sun, the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, said the claims by Boko Haram terrorists group that it is holding some of its personnel…

    Share

  • Don’t ignore ethnic agitations, Atiku tasks FG

    — 27th June 2017

      …Commends APC Govs, others over support for restructuring   From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja   Vice President Atiku Abubakar and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as patriotic the groundswell of positions for restructuring of Nigeria by leaders and stakeholders of diverse regions and leanings. He said the recent debate about restructuring is…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share