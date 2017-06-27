FG’ll address all grievances, Osinbajo assures Nigerians

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has again assured Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not deaf to grievances in parts of the country and will address them.

This was contained in a statement to summarize the outcomes of the series of consultations he had with leaders from the North, Southeast and the media over the last two weeks.

His parleys were in response to the three-month deadline given the Igbo to vacate north by Arewa youths in response to the secession demands by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Between June 13 and 22, Osinbajo used the meetings to urge that such grievances be expressed with grace. He also expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meetings.

According to the presidency, the meetings were convened to provide for frank and open discussions between the concerned stakeholders and by extension the Nigerian public on issues relating to the unity, peace and security of country.

Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande said in a statement the VP will continue to actively engage with different segments of the Nigerian population at different stages and format in the near future.

He said the meetings touched on various issues relating to ethnic agitations that have manifested most recently in a call for secession by some groups of youth from the Southeast, and an ultimatum by Northern youths for south-easterners living in the North to leave the region by October 1.

The meetings the statement noted “Condemned all the hateful and divisive comments by the concerned groups of Northern and Southeastern youths.

“It also affirmed the primacy of the Constitution of Nigeria, the ultimate basis for the unity of Nigeria that guarantees freedom of residence and of movement for all Nigerians anywhere in the country, without fear of discrimination or prejudice.

“It affirmed the need to draw a line between the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution and the degeneration of such expression into hateful rhetoric, prejudice and hatred. Under no circumstances will Government condone or tolerate hate speech in any way or form.

“The necessity of confronting all grievances and frustrations head-on, however uncomfortable that might seem now; instead of ignoring issues and allowing them to fester.

“The need for all leaders and elders, regardless of political or ideological persuasion, to speak out more forcefully to counter divisive and hate speech and any form of warmongering.”

Osinbajo according to the statement while appreciating all the leaders for their time and commitment to the unity, peace and progress of the Nigerian nation, assured that the Nigerian people of the determination and resolve of the Buhari administration to ensure their well-being and security at all times.

“The Federal Government will continue to actively engage with Nigerians of all shades and opinions in its bid to move the country forward on a path of socio-economic development and ultimate greatness.”

Osinbajo met with Northern Leaders of Thought on Tuesday, June 13, Southeast Leaders of Thought on Wednesday on June 14, Southeast Traditional Rulers on Sunday June 18, the Northern Traditional Rulers on Tuesday June 20, All State Governors on Wednesday June 21, and Publishers and Editors on Thursday June 22.