From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Thursday morning, said it would stop at nothing in enforcing the mining laws and regulations of the country in line with best international standard.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said this at the ongoing National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development, in Abuja.

He maintained that a Mining Roadmap Implementation Committee had been set up.

He disclosed that mining sector governance was of priority to the present administration.

Details later…