FG using Court of Appeal to cause crisis in Rivers –Wike 

— 13th November 2017

By Tony John, Port Harcourt and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of allegedly using  Court of Appeal President, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to cause crisis  in the state through contrived judgments and pronouncements. 

The governor alleged that the Court of Appeal president has used her position to set up a special panel for the purpose of dissolving local governments in Rivers and enthrone APC members sacked by the Federal High Court as council chairmen. 

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, yesterday, to mark the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award” by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Wike said he resolved to bring actions at the Court of Appeal to the attention of Nigerians, law professionals and the political community.

“The Court of Appeal president is being used to cause crisis in Rivers State. When you see that something is going bad, you let your people know. That is what I am doing. 

“Despite the fact that the appeal on the local government matter has been scheduled for February 2018, at the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, at the last sitting, resolved to respect that position, the Appeal Court president has set up a special panel for the matter.”

The governor alleged the aim is to create an atmosphere of conflict in Rivers state, so that the federal government would use security agencies against the people. 

According to the governor, “the Court of Appeal president has allegedly used Justice Gumel and a few selected justices, consistently, to carry out an illegal agenda against the state.”

He pointed out that the “same set of judges were used by the Court of Appeal President to  nullify all National and state Assembly elections in Rivers, despite the provisions of the law. He said of the 36 states, only Rivers state suffered that fate.

“We will not accept anything that is contrary to the law. We will put up a petition to the relevant authorities to protest the actions of Court of Appeal president,” Wike said.

He alleged that the APC Federal Government has alerted security forces to assist the APC to forcibly take over the local government secretariats when the pro-APC Appeal Court judgment is delivered, “despite the fact that there is right of Appeal because it is a pre-election matter. “

On the Saturday attack on his convoy, Wike said the people should not be surprised at the level of desperation by the Minister of Transportation.

Meanwhile, the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the transfer of the Commander of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), in River State, Mr Akin  Fakorede out of  the state.

The PDP, in a statement issued by the Head, Publicity Division, Chinwe Nnorom on behalf of the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday, said the call become necessary following alleged incessant harassment of Wike by the FSARS boss.

The opposition party noted that  Wike’s convoy “was ambushed by a  contingent of security apparatus led by Fakorede…These constant harrasment and attempts on Wike’s life is open invitation to anarchy and another plan of the APC to ignite crisis against Rivers state.

“We condemn this attack in very strong terms and call on President (Muhammadu)Buhari to order the immediate transfer of Fakorede of SARS out of Rivers state. Any delay in effecting this change will be taken that president Buhari is fully in charge of these ugly activities in the state.

“If anything happens to Wike or his immediate family and aides, the APC and (Rotimi) Amaechi should be held responsible.

“A stich in time saves nine.”  

