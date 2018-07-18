FG urges community, religion leaders against sales of Micronutrient powder

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Federal Government has urged community,religion leaders in Kebbi,Borno,Yobe and Adamawa States against selling of Micronutrient Powder (MOP) provided free of charge for children between one to twenty-three months in the states as part of strategies to reduce children malnutrition.

Minister of Health,Professor Isaac Folorunso Adewole who stated this in Birnin- Kebbi,Kebbi state capital yesterday during the official flag-off of Micronutrient Powder disclosed that over two billion children were malnourished worldwide,thereby necessitated urgent need to provide supplementary nutrients to children at tender age.

The Minister ,represented by Deputy Director, Federal Ministry of Health,Mr. John Uruape said the Powder sachets, which would be distributed to various health facilities in the benefitted states advised all the stakeholders to properly monitor their areas to ensure total compliance with the rules guiding distribution,usage of the product.

“Today we are having two billion children worldwide malnourished and Nigeria is having higher rate due to outbreak of insurgents in few parts of the country. So,the federal government decided to include Borno and Yobe states with Kebbi and Adamawa States which were original states the programme designed for.

” As we received more funds from international donors,the programme will be extended to more States. We are appealing to all communities, religion and traditional leaders to help us monitoring their areas against sales of this product. It is free and we don’t want to be seeing it in markets for selling “,.

The Minister explained that the federal government have introduced various strategies such as mandatory fortifications, Viktor to fixations,dietary diversification among others supplementary to reduced anemia among Nigeria’s children.

In his remarks, Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Atiku Bagudu,represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Hajia Halima Dikko reinstated the commitment of State Government to reduce health challenges among the people in collaboration with UNICEF and other international agencies.

She appealed to all traditional rulers to work closely with local government health workers to ensure proper usage of the product as well prevent it from being sold in the open markets.