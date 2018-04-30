FG urged to provide microfinance for farmers

The International Coordinator for Aviana Nigeria Expo, Dr. Inderjit Singh, has advised the Federal Government to provide microfinance for Nigerian farmers to increase productivity and profitability.

He said if the farmers have access to microfinance, it would enable them to be more established, more commercialised and enhance more growth, which would eventually bring more profitability.

Singh, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the 2018 Aviana Nigeria International Expo held in Ibadan, Oyo State, last week, said Nigeria farmers need government’s support to thrive, adding that if the farmers are prosperous, then the country would also be prosperous.

Speaking on the purpose of bringing the expo down to Nigeria, he said that Aviana has the objective of bringing other countries here to show Nigerian farmers modern farm technologies and innovative idea how to reduce cost of production and how to improve profitability.

He added: “Africa still has a lot of primitive implementation of growth and structure. They are mostly import-based countries; they are heavy import of chicken and a lot of equipment from outside. That is why we want to enhance local growth and production through the expo so that farmers can learn more about modern farm equipments.

“A lot of farmers don’t have money to go abroad and learn about the latest technologies and latest new idea how to implement. So they need to see a lot of growth and production. That is why foreign countries are here to show farmers new technologies and new innovative ideas of doing agribusiness.”

He said the two days programme would enable the farmers to have massive knowledge about the growth, technology and management nutrition for livestock and poultry for the massive benefits of their farm.

He maintained: “Nigeria government should help the farmers. If the farmers see they implement this technology and their growth is increasing two times and their profits will increasing in many folds. We started and Kenya and we very good there and the farmers over there very appreciated because a lot of investment that came into the country. There is prospect in growth and costs reduce. We did in Ghana, Zambia and Uganda and this is the first time we are doing it in Nigeria.”