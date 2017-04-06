The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Latest
6th April 2017 - Meningitis, autism top searches on Google
6th April 2017 - Peugeot to make Kaduna hub of automobile manufacturing in sub-Sahara – MD
6th April 2017 - FG urged to dialogue with Biafra agitators
6th April 2017 - Benue to begin yam export in June – NEPC
6th April 2017 - Akeredolu makes new appointment
6th April 2017 - Senate moves to stop speed limiting device implementation by FRSC
6th April 2017 - Fuel won’t be scarce during Easter period – DPR
6th April 2017 - FG neglecting film makers in Nigeria- Nwauzo, Film Director
6th April 2017 - Ogun begins construction of 285 rural roads
6th April 2017 - Ebonyi Govt. drags Enugu labour leader to NLC
Home / National / FG urged to dialogue with Biafra agitators

FG urged to dialogue with Biafra agitators

— 6th April 2017

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to embrace dialogue and consultations as the only way to quell the agitations in the country including with those are agitating for the independent state of Biafra.

This was just as he said that the Leaders of the South East regardless of their political affiliations must work together and to speak with one voice in order to confront the perceived marginalization of the zone.

Obi who stated, on Thursday,  in  Government  House Owerri after a closed door meeting with Governor Rochas Okorocha pointed out that in any democratic dispensation that the only to quell agitations and disaffection in the system is through dialogue and consultations by the Federal government.

” In any democratic dispensation it is only through dialogue and consultants that agitations could be settled and this includes those who are agitating for the independent state of Biafra and I think it is necessary for the Federal government to tow that line as it would help in resolving these agitations “.

The immediate past Anambra state governor who disclosed that he was on a private visit to the state commended the Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha for supporting the dialogue stressing that the leaders of the south east must speak with one voice regardless of their political affiliations.

He said:  “One of the reasons that brought me to Imo state is to thank Rochas Okorocha who is my long time friend him for supporting the dialogue and we as South East leaders must speak with one voice regardless of our political affiliations to present the problems confronting the zone”.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop the Suffering With this Strange but Powerful Herb

How corper made over N800,000 from this PROFITABLE business.CLICK HERE

How I went from 0 to N450,000 in 30 days. CLICK HERE

Finally! You can now earn without investing money. Invest time

How to Overcome the "Body Chemical" that is Making You Bald

Perfect Discovery that helped thousands of people reverse Diabetes. Find Out!

Have body fat? melt them using this strange but powerful herb

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th April 2017 at 3:33 pm
    Reply

    No dialog, no negotiation. They just have to Respect decision of majority Igbos- which is Republic Of Biafra, and vacate Biafraland now or Republic Of Biafra will apply bloody engagement in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR and drive them out of Biafraland.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Meningitis, autism top searches on Google

— 6th April 2017

Nigerians last week searched on Google for information related to meningitis and autism, apparently due to reported cases of meningitis, an official said on Thursday. Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, made this known, in a statement, in Lagos. The manager said that meningitis outbreak in Nigeria got many…

Share

  • Peugeot to make Kaduna hub of automobile manufacturing in sub-Sahara – MD

    — 6th April 2017

    Managing Director, Peugeot Nigeria, Kaduna, Malam Ibrahim Boyi, on Thursday, said that Peugeot France has concluded plans to make Kaduna a hub of automobile manufacturing in sub-Saharan Africa. Boyi made this known in Kaduna at the 2nd Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit. He explained that the decision followed Kaduna State efforts in creating the right…

    Share

  • FG urged to dialogue with Biafra agitators

    — 6th April 2017

    From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to embrace dialogue and consultations as the only way to quell the agitations in the country including with those are agitating for the independent state of Biafra. This was just as he said that the Leaders…

    Share

  • Benue to begin yam export in June – NEPC

    — 6th April 2017

    Benue State will begin the processing, marketing and packaging of yam for export in June this year, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), said in Makurdi, on Thursday. Head of NEPC Export Assistance Office in Benue State, Emmanuel Etim, disclosed this during a two-day stakeholders training and awareness for Nigerian Yam Export Programme. The theme…

    Share

  • Akeredolu makes new appointment

    — 6th April 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State has approved the appointment of a former member of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon Olugbenga Edema, as the Chairman of  Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC). In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye,…

    Share

Archive

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu