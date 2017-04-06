FG urged to dialogue with Biafra agitators

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to embrace dialogue and consultations as the only way to quell the agitations in the country including with those are agitating for the independent state of Biafra.

This was just as he said that the Leaders of the South East regardless of their political affiliations must work together and to speak with one voice in order to confront the perceived marginalization of the zone.

Obi who stated, on Thursday, in Government House Owerri after a closed door meeting with Governor Rochas Okorocha pointed out that in any democratic dispensation that the only to quell agitations and disaffection in the system is through dialogue and consultations by the Federal government.

” In any democratic dispensation it is only through dialogue and consultants that agitations could be settled and this includes those who are agitating for the independent state of Biafra and I think it is necessary for the Federal government to tow that line as it would help in resolving these agitations “.

The immediate past Anambra state governor who disclosed that he was on a private visit to the state commended the Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha for supporting the dialogue stressing that the leaders of the south east must speak with one voice regardless of their political affiliations.

He said: “One of the reasons that brought me to Imo state is to thank Rochas Okorocha who is my long time friend him for supporting the dialogue and we as South East leaders must speak with one voice regardless of our political affiliations to present the problems confronting the zone”.